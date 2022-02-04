Missouri corn growers raise issues with governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After a virtual meeting last year, Missouri’s corn growers were back in person for their annual meeting in Jefferson City this year.
“It’s been an interesting few years,” Audrain County farmer Jay Schutte, president of the Missouri Corn Growers Association, said to open the meeting.
On Jan. 26, members of the Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council gathered in Jefferson City for their annual meeting and legislative day. The meeting featured briefings on various issues, as well as a visit from Gov. Mike Parson.
Schutte said in an interview before the meeting that corn growers are monitoring several issues relating to profitability, including trade, ethanol and fertilizer costs. As for state legislative issues, he said Missouri Corn is focused on getting an extension for Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development tax credits, in particular those relating to new generation cooperatives.
“We always try to maintain a rapport with the legislature,” Schutte said. “Like anything else you have to work at it.”
Schutte says Missouri Corn has that good standing with the legislature, as well as the governor. Parson, a farmer from southwest Missouri, spoke about his appreciation for people in agriculture.
“I’m such a believer in who we are, not just the business side, but because of agriculture and who it represents,” he said.
Parson spoke about priorities for the state during this year’s legislative session and investments needed to support the agriculture industry in the state. He said workforce development is important for agriculture and the state as a whole.
“We put $10 million in the budget to help build the workforce in agriculture,” he said.
Parson said the state has been making investments expanding broadband Internet. He said it was a critical part of infrastructure efforts in the state.
“You have to have the infrastructure in place to be competitive,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out how do we get broadband to every aspect in the state.”
Parson said the state has budgeted over $400 million for broadband development. He drew parallels to efforts to bring electricity to rural parts of the state generations ago.
Also, the governor highlighted investments in rural roads as a way to support agriculture, including a recent allocation from the state’s General Revenue fund.
“We have $100 million in the budget out of General Revenue to be able to get these rural roads up and running, and get those products moved down the road,” Parson said.
The governor said these investments are about giving the state’s economy, agriculture included, the tools it needs to thrive.
“If you can’t get the infrastructure right, if you can’t get the workforce development right, you’re kidding yourself if you think you’re going to grow,” Parson said.
Toward the end of his remarks, the governor encouraged the farmers at the annual meeting to continue to engage with the legislature and voice their support for issues important to their industry.
“Work your magic over there at the capitol,” Parson said. “Make sure we get things across the finish line. … I’ll do what I can to help you.”
Schutte said during the meeting that the last couple years have brought unique obstacles, but he continues to be hopeful.
“It’s been challenging with all the changes COVID has thrown at us, but we have persevered,” he said.