Missouri corn growers raise issues with governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After a virtual meeting last year, Missouri’s corn growers were back in person for their annual meeting in Jefferson City this year.

“It’s been an interesting few years,” Audrain County farmer Jay Schutte, president of the Missouri Corn Growers Association, said to open the meeting.

On Jan. 26, members of the Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council gathered in Jefferson City for their annual meeting and legislative day. The meeting featured briefings on various issues, as well as a visit from Gov. Mike Parson.

Schutte said in an interview before the meeting that corn growers are monitoring several issues relating to profitability, including trade, ethanol and fertilizer costs. As for state legislative issues, he said Missouri Corn is focused on getting an extension for Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development tax credits, in particular those relating to new generation cooperatives.

“We always try to maintain a rapport with the legislature,” Schutte said. “Like anything else you have to work at it.”

Schutte says Missouri Corn has that good standing with the legislature, as well as the governor. Parson, a farmer from southwest Missouri, spoke about his appreciation for people in agriculture.

“I’m such a believer in who we are, not just the business side, but because of agriculture and who it represents,” he said.

Parson spoke about priorities for the state during this year’s legislative session and investments needed to support the agriculture industry in the state. He said workforce development is important for agriculture and the state as a whole.