Missouri election features big race for open Senate seat

Missouri’s Aug. 2 primary election brings more uncertainty than usual as many candidates vie for the Republican and Democrat nominations for U.S. Senate.

Incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican, announced last year he would not seek re-election, leading many candidates to file to take his place. While there are some presumed front-runners, University of Missouri political science professor Peverill Squire says the results are up in the air.

“We don’t have a particularly good sense of what the outcome will be in the Republican or Democratic primaries,” he says. “That’s a little bit unusual at this point in the campaign that we don’t have a better read on it.”

On the Republican side, there are 21 candidates on the ballot. Squire says the three front-runners are Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and former Gov. Eric Greitens.

“The Republican primary has been bunched at the top, between Greitens, Hartzler and the attorney general (Schmitt), and it has not really shifted much, as far as we can tell,” Squire says.

He adds that there have not been a lot of polls to determine who is ahead, but those three consistently trend toward the top of polls that have been conducted.

Hartzler has been endorsed by the Missouri Soybean Association, Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Farm Bureau and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.

Squire says the top candidates have similar positions.

“I think they all realistically agree on most of the issues,” he says. “They’ve run on personal characteristics or arguing one of them isn’t strong enough on some issue.”

Missouri has leaned heavily Republican in recent elections, and Squire says if either Hartzler or Schmitt win, they will likely be a “strong favorite” to win the seat in November. But he says if Greitens wins the nomination it could be more competitive in the general election. The former governor resigned during his second year in office amid an affair scandal.

On the Democratic side, there are 11 candidates on the ballot vying for the nomination. Squire says attorney and retired Marine Lucas Kunce and nurse Trudy Busch Valentine are the front-runners. Kunce works as national security director of the American Economic Liberties Project. Busch Valentine is the daughter of August Busch Jr., the longtime owner of Anheuser-Busch.

“I assume it’s between Busch Valentine and Kunce,” Squire says. “Kunce has been campaigning longer and probably campaigning harder. We’ll see if either Kunce or Busch Valentine has more resources thrown in at the end.”

United Rural Democrats have endorsed Kunce in the primary.

Also in the August primary, candidates will seek the party nominations for Missouri’s U.S. Representatives.

Missouri has new maps for its eight Congressional districts as required after the latest Census, finally approved by the state legislature late in this spring’s session. Squire says he expects the new maps to continue the current status quo of six Republican and two Democratic U.S. Representatives, which has been the case every election since Missouri went to eight Congressional districts in 2012.

“I don’t think this time around we’ll see much difference,” he says. “It’ll be six to two, Republican.”

Squire did say Missouri’s 2nd Congressional district, which is situated in suburban St. Louis, is a competitive district, but he expects Rep. Ann Wagner, a Republican, to get re-elected.

Missouri’s Congressional delegation will see at least two new faces, however, as Rep. Hartzler and Rep. Billy Long, an auctioneer from southwest Missouri, are seeking the Senate nomination instead of re-election to the House of Representatives.

On Aug. 2, Missouri voters will also be deciding on party nominations for Missouri’s 163 state House of Representatives seats and half of the 34 state Senate seats. Squire says there are a few contested primaries for these Missouri General Assembly seats.

“The key question is, who ends up showing up to vote on election day?” he says.