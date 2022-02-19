Missouri FFA advisor works to grow chapter

A love of FFA and contest teams as a student helped set the stage for Tanner Robertson to get into ag education.
He attended Ozark High School in Missouri and then Northeast Oklahoma A&M and Missouri State University for college and has stayed very involved in agriculture.
“I was really involved in FFA in high school and was pretty passionate about my judging teams and judged collegiately,” he says.
Now in his second year as the ag teacher and FFA advisor for the Clinton FFA, Robertson says it has been a different experience from what he expected, given that he started out during a year when school was affected by COVID disruptions.
“I actually started my job, started teaching with COVID (affecting school), and so it was actually a very different experience from what I expected,” he says. “It’s been equally challenging and rewarding.”
Part of the reward has been students overcoming any challenges to achieve success, Robertson says. Last fall, the Clinton FFA’s horse judging team won the Career Development Event national championship at the national FFA convention. He says he had a strong background in that subject, and then the students took charge and took advantage of the opportunity.
“Horse judging is kind of my area of expertise,” Robertson says. “I gave them the resources to do that, and they took full advantage of that opportunity. They were very competitive and enjoyed working together.”
Robertson remembers seeing the team’s results from the national competition, and knowing the team had had a good day and was a contender for the title. Clinton was among the top four teams recognized on stage, and then the team was called as the national winner.
“It was pretty surreal,” Robertson says. “… It was a really cool experience.”
Back at home, he says the chapter continues to work to grow and succeed, despite the ongoing challenges presented by COVID.
“It just makes everything a little more complex,” Robertson says. “We’ve had a little more flexibility this year.”
Last semester, Robertson says community connections were a top priority, and the group conducted nine community service projects. This semester, the chapter is especially focused on another successful contest competition season. He says building those community connections is a key aspect of what the chapter is trying to do, helping students grow and learn about agriculture.
“Having community support is crucial to the success of any FFA chapter,” Robertson says.
He says this obviously includes financial support, but also just having awareness in the community of what the chapter is doing, as well as support from community members on the school board.
Robertson says Clinton is a community with strong agricultural connections, but also plenty of students who live in town and don’t have opportunities to learn about ag on a farm. He and the chapter are working on a plan to help give them those opportunities.
“We are starting a school farm this year,” Robertson says.
In addition to continuing to build connections with the community and starting that school farm, Robertson says growing the chapter membership is another top priority. He says his first year saw 34 Clinton FFA members, and this year they are up to 59 members.
Seeing students learn and grow is Robertson’s favorite part of what he does, and he says it has been rewarding even in the early stages of his ag education career.
“My favorite part of my job is just seeing students’ successes,” he says. “My job is to provide open doors and give them the opportunities to take advantage of it.”