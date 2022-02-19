Missouri FFA advisor works to grow chapter

A love of FFA and contest teams as a student helped set the stage for Tanner Robertson to get into ag education.

He attended Ozark High School in Missouri and then Northeast Oklahoma A&M and Missouri State University for college and has stayed very involved in agriculture.

“I was really involved in FFA in high school and was pretty passionate about my judging teams and judged collegiately,” he says.

Now in his second year as the ag teacher and FFA advisor for the Clinton FFA, Robertson says it has been a different experience from what he expected, given that he started out during a year when school was affected by COVID disruptions.

“I actually started my job, started teaching with COVID (affecting school), and so it was actually a very different experience from what I expected,” he says. “It’s been equally challenging and rewarding.”

Part of the reward has been students overcoming any challenges to achieve success, Robertson says. Last fall, the Clinton FFA’s horse judging team won the Career Development Event national championship at the national FFA convention. He says he had a strong background in that subject, and then the students took charge and took advantage of the opportunity.

“Horse judging is kind of my area of expertise,” Robertson says. “I gave them the resources to do that, and they took full advantage of that opportunity. They were very competitive and enjoyed working together.”