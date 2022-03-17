Missouri FFA student wins essay contest

Writing about agriculture combines two of Makenna Stundebeck’s passions. The high school junior from Salisbury, Mo., grew up in agriculture and developed a love of writing early on.
“I’ve always liked writing, ever since junior high when we had to write our first essay,” she says.
Stundebeck recently was named a national merit winner for her National Ag Day essay, and she was previously a national winner in the Growmark ag essay contest. She says her teachers have helped her develop her writing skills, along with practice.
“I just really enjoy writing, especially about agriculture,” she says. “Just advocating for agriculture and helping those who don’t know about agriculture learn.”
The essay contest followed this year’s National Ag Day theme of “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.” Stundebeck wrote about the ways farmers work to improve and preserve the world around them.
“I was able to talk about how we preserve the land and water resources,” Stundebeck says.
She remembers the excitement of finding out her essay was a winner, and telling her ag teacher, Breanne Harmon.
The essay writing is part of Stundebeck’s active involvement in ag education and FFA.
“I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” she says. “Freshman year I joined (FFA). I’ve been as active as I can.”
Stundebeck served as chapter reporter as a sophomore and is the chapter vice-president this year. Her advice to students interested in writing about agriculture is to be willing to reach out to others to learn about both subjects.
“Don’t be afraid to ask around,” she says. “Be able to interview people in the industry, agriculture. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.”
The first paragraph is the toughest, Stundebeck says — and many writers would agree. But she says she enjoys the challenge of figuring out how to get started and tell the story she wants to tell.
“Writing in general, being creative is fun,” she says. “Being a source for good information. I like being a big advocate for agriculture.”
‘Growing a Climate for Tomorrow’
Editor’s note: This essay by Makenna Stundebeck, of Salisbury, Mo., was a national merit winner for the National Ag Day essay contest. The essay followed the theme of this year’s National Ag Day, “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.”
Howard Buffett said, “The challenge is clear; we have to conserve and improve the soil we have, and we need to turn dirt into soil wherever people need to grow food.” The question is, is there a compromise between increasing the bottom line and being good stewards of the land? Farmers have the daunting task of keeping their farms afloat, while maintaining a stable, and healthy environment for future generations. As farmers and innovative thinkers in the agriculture industry, it is our responsibility to be constantly researching methods to preserve the Earth while providing for the ever-growing population. Whether it is through cover crops, the usage of buffer zones, or by reducing chemical application, farmers must always take into account tactics to preserve the Earth’s soil, water, and air.
No one is closer to the land than a farmer. The livelihoods of farmers depend on their ability to use the land, therefore, it is in the farmer’s best interest to help protect the land because they rely on it. One way that farmers protect the Earth’s soil is through cover crops. Cover crops are grown to protect and enrich the soil and make sure that the soil is healthy by putting nutrients back into it. The use of cover crops has also been shown to increase crop yields, therefore, farmers can grow more food and feed more people.
Farmers are also proactive gatekeepers of the earth’s water resources, through the usage of buffer zones. With buffer zones, farmers plant strips of vegetation between fields and bodies of water, such as streams and lakes. These plants keep soil in place, and soil out of the water source. Buffer zones also act as a filter for water that flows from the field to the waterway. This is important because clean water is a necessity for farmers, their land and families.
Lastly, farmers are positive stewards of the air. Farmers breathe the same air that is around their crops, so they are mindful about chemicals they spray. Many farmers conduct soil tests on their land so that they are only applying the amount of nutrients needed for what they are planning to grow. This requires farmers to constantly regulate chemical usage, which allows them to be aware of the chemicals they spray on crops to ensure toxins are not released into the air.
Agriculture is an industry that is at the root of the American Enterprise system. It is an industry that continues to evolve and grow, because feeding the world is not a job that will become obsolete. Farmers are stewards of the soil, water, and air, and continuously work to preserve the land for future generations.