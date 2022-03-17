Missouri FFA student wins essay contest

Writing about agriculture combines two of Makenna Stundebeck’s passions. The high school junior from Salisbury, Mo., grew up in agriculture and developed a love of writing early on.

“I’ve always liked writing, ever since junior high when we had to write our first essay,” she says.

Stundebeck recently was named a national merit winner for her National Ag Day essay, and she was previously a national winner in the Growmark ag essay contest. She says her teachers have helped her develop her writing skills, along with practice.

“I just really enjoy writing, especially about agriculture,” she says. “Just advocating for agriculture and helping those who don’t know about agriculture learn.”

The essay contest followed this year’s National Ag Day theme of “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.” Stundebeck wrote about the ways farmers work to improve and preserve the world around them.

“I was able to talk about how we preserve the land and water resources,” Stundebeck says.

She remembers the excitement of finding out her essay was a winner, and telling her ag teacher, Breanne Harmon.

The essay writing is part of Stundebeck’s active involvement in ag education and FFA.

“I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” she says. “Freshman year I joined (FFA). I’ve been as active as I can.”

Stundebeck served as chapter reporter as a sophomore and is the chapter vice-president this year. Her advice to students interested in writing about agriculture is to be willing to reach out to others to learn about both subjects.