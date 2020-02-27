JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In the effort to support beginning farmers, the state of Missouri has some programs and resources available through its Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA). Jill Wood works as its executive director.
“We’re one of the boards and commissions that’s housed within the Department of Agriculture, but we’re actually independent of the department,” she says.
Wood, who grew up on a family farm in Henry County, Missouri, says beginning farmers face a lot of obstacles, like having capital to get started and managing cash flow.
“Coming from a family farm, I just understand the cost of land and the resources needed to farm,” she says.
With the average age of farmers going up, Wood says it’s a priority for the state to support the next generation of farmers.
“You look at the average age of a farmer, and it’s getting up there,” she says. “There’s got to be help out there for beginning farmers. We have to help our young farmers.”
MASBDA has a Beginning Farmer Loan Program that allows lenders to receive tax-exempt interest on loans, and pass the savings on to beginning farmers in lower interest rates. The authority also has a Down Payment Loan Program to provide assistance with all or some of down payments. It also offers a Family Farm Breeding Livestock Tax Credit program.
The MASBDA programs can be used in combination with each other, along with the FSA’s beginning farmer loan program and the Missouri Treasurer’s Linked Deposit program.
“The FSA program, bank normal loan, Linked Deposit, our Beginning Farmer and Down Payment programs can be stacked for one borrower as an option for someone looking to get started and potentially would give them the best deal,” says Madeline Berwanger, loan officer for MASBDA.
Producers can call the office at 573-751-2129 to find out what resources might be available.
“Each program has some individual nuances,” she says. “Call us, tell us what your goals are, and we can help. I would encourage anybody who’s interested to call us.”
MASBDA has a seven-member board, appointed by the governor and approved by the state Senate. The board, which includes farmers, bankers and University of Missouri Extension personnel, meets monthly. MASBDA is funded through fees and grants the authority secures.