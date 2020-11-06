Missouri re-elected Gov. Mike Parson and approved an amendment supported by ag groups, in addition to several other decisions in a busy Nov. 3 general election.
Parson, a Republican who previously worked in law enforcement and who is a third- generation farmer from Bolivar, defeated Democrat challenger Nicole Galloway, a certified public accountant and the Missouri Auditor. Parson won with 57.2% of the vote against 40.6% for Galloway. Libertarian Rik Combs received 1.6% of the vote.
The four other statewide offices were all decided by nearly 19.77% or more of the vote, with Republicans keeping control of them. Republican incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeated Democrat challenger Alissia Canady. Republican incumbent Jay Ashcroft defeated Democrat Yinka Faleti for Secretary of State. Republican incumbent Scott Fitzpatrick defeated Democrat Vicki Englund for Treasurer. Republican incumbent Eric Schmitt defeated Democrat Rich Finneran for Attorney General.
Missouri voters approved Constitutional Amendment 3 51.02% to 48.98%. The measure would change the state’s redistricting process and change the limit on lobbyist gifts from $5 to $0. The measure changes the redistricting from a “nonpartisan demographer” as approved by voters in 2018 to a “bipartisan commission” approved by the governor.
Missouri Farm Bureau was one of the groups supporting the measure, saying it would help make sure rural people are well represented and not just lumped into districts with urban areas. Blake Hurst, president of Missouri Farm Bureau, says the measure will be beneficial for rural communities.
“The people of Missouri were loud and clear today in rejecting out-of-state meddling in our elections,” he says. “Amendment 3 will continue to keep our communities whole in next year’s redistricting process.”
Several groups voiced opposition to the amendment, indicating they preferred the legislative redistricting process outlined in 2018’s Amendment 1, which would have prioritized “competitive districts,” but Hurst says a “grassroots” effort helped get Amendment 3 passed.
“We were outspent more than 150-to-1, but this result shows that the power of grassroots politics can still overcome the influence of huge donors,” Hurst says. “We appreciate all of the support from the Missourians who joined us in this guerrilla campaign on behalf of the people of our state.”
Missourians also voted no on 2020’s Amendment 1, which would have added term limits to some state offices that currently do not have them.
In the U.S. Presidential race, Missouri’s 10 electoral college votes went to President Donald Trump, who defeated Vice President Joe Biden 56.8% to 41.3%. Trump received about 1.71 million votes, while Biden received about 1.24 million votes from Missourians.
Missouri elected its eight U.S. Representatives Nov. 3, and kept its current breakdown of six Republicans and two Democrats, as has been the case since the state dropped to eight Congressional districts following the 2010 Census.
The state has one new Representative, as Democrat Cori Bush won the District 1 seat, centered around St. Louis. Bush defeated longtime Congressman Lacy Clay in the primary. Clay was tied with 6th District Rep. Sam Graves, a Republican, for Missouri’s longest-serving U.S. Representative. Graves, a farmer from Tarkio in northwest Missouri, was elected to an 11th term and is now Missouri’s longest-serving Representative.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s unofficial numbers, Republicans will maintain their more than two-thirds majorities in both the state House and state Senate.