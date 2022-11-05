‘Quiet’ Missouri election features variety of races

Two years ago, Missouri’s farms were dotted with signs supporting candidates for president and governor, as well as many statewide elected offices and then local races. This fall, the election includes fewer attention-grabbing races, University of Missouri political scientist Peverill Squire says.

“It’s been pretty quiet as a campaign on the whole,” he says.

This year’s election does feature a race to fill the U.S. Senate seat of retiring Republican Roy Blunt, and Missourians will vote to fill its eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as all 163 members of the Missouri House of Representatives and half of the Missouri Senate seats.

U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate race features Republican Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable.

Schmitt, currently serving as Missouri’s attorney general, is a double-digit favorite over Busch Valentine in recent polling. Squire says he agrees with the projections that Schmitt will win, although he adds the race could end up being a little closer than expected.

“I suspect the surveys we have are probably in the right ballpark,” he says. “… It would be a huge surprise if Busch Valentine won.”

Squire says the race has been somewhat different from typical Senate campaigns in the state.

“It’s been kind of a curious race,” he says. “It’s been run mostly on advertising and very little in terms of candidate appearances.”

Squire says this is likely because Schmitt is “probably pretty comfortable” and knows he does not need to do too much, and Busch Valentine, a retired nurse, is a first-time candidate and might be most comfortable with messages delivered through advertising.

“The U.S. Senate race has been relatively quiet as far as those things go,” Squire says.

Busch Valentine’s father was the owner of the Anheuser-Busch brewing company, and Squire says it was a point of interest how much of her personal fortune she would spend on the campaign.

“She has put some money in — maybe not as much as some Democrats would have hoped,” Squire says.

While rural Missouri leans Republican, Squire says Busch Valentine’s criticism of foreign ownership of farmland has given her a talking point with rural voters. In a campaign email, Busch Valentine said if elected her first bill would be legislation to ban the sale of American farmland to foreign corporations.

“Our agriculture industry is critical to our national and food security, and protecting American farms will be a top priority for me in the Senate,” she said in the email. “This is why the first bill I will introduce, when elected, will be a bill to stop the foreign takeover of American farms.”

In a campaign ad, Busch Valentine criticizes Schmitt on the issue. In 2013, as a state senator, Schmitt voted in favor of a bill raising the cap on foreign ownership of Missouri farmland to 1% of all Missouri farmland. The measure was passed over a veto by Gov. Jay Nixon.

Despite the 1% “limit,” as of 2021 1.1% of Missouri farmland is foreign-owned, according to the USDA.

Schmitt has criticized the energy policies of the Biden Administration, saying they are driving up fuel costs for farmers. In a statement accepting the endorsement of the Missouri Soybean Association, Schmitt said he will work for policies that support agriculture.

“We need to be investing in America, and that means supporting farmers who feed and fuel our nation,” he said. “In the U.S. Senate, I will partner with soybean farmers to fight for energy independence and policies that allow agricultural producers to thrive.”

In the endorsement, MSA president Matt Wright credited Schmitt for supporting biofuels and domestic agriculture, as well as taking a stance against the estate tax. Missouri Soybean CEO Gary Wheeler said Schmitt has pushed back against “government overreach” by filing motions against federal regulations as Missouri’s attorney general.

Congressional races

As for the U.S. House, Squire and polling predict Missouri will continue to have the breakdown of six Republican representatives and two Democrat representatives, centered around the cities of St. Louis and Kansas City. The state has had that breakdown since it went from nine representatives down to eight starting with the 2012 election.

“I suspect the way the lines got drawn makes it highly likely we end up with six Republicans and two Democrats,” Squire said.

District 4 and District 7 will have new representatives after the incumbents unsuccessfully sought the nomination for the U.S. Senate seat. Both seats are expected to remain Republican- controlled. Squire says the 2nd District, which is based in suburban St. Louis and rural east central Missouri, is likely the most competitive district, but he doesn’t expect a change to its Republican status quo.

State legislature

At the state level, Squire says it is similarly a little quiet as Republicans are expected to maintain their large majorities in both chambers of Missouri’s state legislature, and many parts of the state are already locked into one party or another for their legislators.

“For the most part the results are baked in,” Squire says. “More than half the seats are uncontested by one of the major parties. I don’t think we’ll see any dramatic changes in the General Assembly.”

Legalizing marijuana?

Missouri will also be voting on legalizing recreational marijuana and expunging some non-violent marijuana related offenses. Amendment 3 is about 50,000 words, and would add about 40 pages to Missouri’s 230-page constitution. Squire says he expected to hear more discussion and advertising for or against the measure.

“It’s probably been generating a little less attention than what I would’ve thought,” he says.

Squire says he expects the measure to pass, but adds that it is “a little bit of a wild card.”

Among ag groups, Missouri Farm Bureau has issued an official position on Amendment 3, opposing the measure, citing “its negative effects on health, tendency to increase crime and correlation with increased use of other illegal drugs.”

The measure would impose a 6% tax on the retail price of marijuana.