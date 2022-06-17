Several factors determine when farmers put up buildings

Standing on his farm in Kossuth County, Iowa, Trevor Amy can scan the horizon and see the shining new grain bins multiple neighbors have put up — and the new bins on his own north central Iowa farm.

Three years ago, he and his family put up an 80,000-bushel bin to replace two damaged by storms. Then last year, they had two more built, another 80,000-bushel and a 50,000-bushel bin. This allows for storing more of the crop.

“We’ve got five corn bins now,” Amy says. “We can house about 90% of our corn acres with that.”

The additional bin space allows him and his family more flexibility when it comes to marketing their crop, he says. It also helps them get the crops out quicker in the fall. Amy says the smaller of the new bins was put in with the bean crop in mind.

“We can work a little longer, a little more efficiently to get those beans out at harvest,” he says.

With high crop prices, farmers have been opting for more building projects, dealers say. However, increasing costs and issues with material availability have provided some challenges.

University of Missouri Extension agronomist Rusty Lee says he has seen activity from farmers looking to build in his area, in particular new bins and grain legs. Lee covers several counties in central and east central Missouri.

“There’s some growth right now,” he says. “There’s some people spending money.”

Amy says last year’s builds were a fairly smooth experience for him and his family. They reached out to local GSI grain bin dealer Ag Advantage Systems and used an FSA facility loan, which took longer with the paperwork, but he says the project was still completed in plenty of time for harvest last fall.

He says advancements in grain bins add to the appeal of putting up new bins. These include side doors that allow for filling semis quicker, and power sweeps in the bins that work faster and more efficiently.

“The efficiency in the fall helps,” Amy says. “It beats paying so much storage.”

Roger Price, director of grain sales for GSI, says demand for new grain bins has been robust.

“Demand’s been pretty big for on-farm storage for probably the last three years,” he says.

He says this is tied to crop prices and farm revenue, with many farmers determining grain bins provide a good return on investment.

“The corn pricing has gotten more variable,” Price says. “The flexibility of being able to hold onto grain the last few years has been very lucrative.”

He says it also helps with local marketing options.

“There’s more and more domestic consumption, so in a lot of areas the grain’s going to stay close to home,” Price says. “Marketing wise, post-harvest a lot of the marketing opportunities are processing plants or ethanol plants nearby.”

Dan Nyberg, sales trainer for Morton Buildings, says farmers seem to be in a building mood.

“It appears as though people are feeling quite positive at the moment,” he says.

Nyberg says as of early June, insulated farm shops are at almost three-fourths of their total sales for a full year, based on the average for the last four years. He says farmers may be looking at rising costs and material availability issues and deciding they need to build now before the situation potentially gets worse. Also, the current farm income levels have given some encouragement to build.

“I think they’re feeling some confidence in being able to have a reasonable income,” Nyberg says.

He says the trend has been to wider and taller buildings, as equipment has gotten larger.

Joe Zulovich, ag engineer for University of Missouri, says several factors come to mind when producers are deciding whether to build and what it will look like, including economics as well as logistics and how the facilities will be used. He says uncertainty and high feed costs have kept some livestock producers from building as much lately.

“The livestock sector may be kind of hanging out there because how are those high crop prices going to filter into their sector?” Zulovich says. “… They may be hunkered down for a storm and not building any new projects.”

William Edwards is a retired economics professor at Iowa State University, and he says having cash on hand plays a key role in building decisions.

“No doubt farmers in the Midwest have extra liquidity this year, so they are probably looking to invest in machinery, land and or buildings,” he says.

ISU farm and ag business management specialist Kelvin Leibold says farmers have also been looking to replace lost storage.

“I am sure with all of the damage to grain bins from storms that many have been built just to replace those that have been destroyed,” he says.

Leibold says last year he heard of grain bin dealers being backed up on orders.

