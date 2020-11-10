JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — For Tony Stafford, the importance of agriculture and being a part of something bigger than himself were things he learned at a young age.
“I was born and raised on a diversified farm down in southwest Missouri,” he says.
The family farm was located at Ava, in Douglas County, and from there Stafford would go on to see the world during his career in the military and in agriculture.
Shortly after high school, in 1968, Stafford joined the Air Force, serving for four years. After that he served in the Air National Guard and then spent 20 years in the Army National Guard. He did a variety of jobs in the military, including maintenance work and being a combat engineer. He also did some security details and worked with what were then called “NBC,” meaning nuclear, biological or chemical things.
“I always had a desire to be in the military,” he says. “Family tradition, I guess.”
Stafford’s father was a B-17 pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II, the predecessor of the Air Force, and then spent 20 years in the Air Force Reserves.
Stafford began his service with basic training in Amarillo, Texas, and additional training in Biloxi, Mississippi, before being stationed overseas in Thailand for a year and a half and Japan for two years. He was never stationed in Vietnam, although he did pass through for a day or two at times for various responsibilities. Being stationed in Asia was a big change of pace from Douglas County.
“As a farm boy from rural Missouri, that was an eye-opening experience, and one I appreciated,” he says. “It helped me appreciate the opportunities we have in the United States. I felt some satisfaction that maybe I was able to help some people in that part of the world. It helped me develop my appreciation for travel.”
That travel experience helped Stafford in his current role, director of business development and new markets for the Missouri Soybean Association. Part of his duties include trips to overseas markets, including Southeast Asia, China, Taiwan and Japan.
“The travel, and having been in that part of the world previously, made it easier to be able to serve and help the farmers in the U.S., but also help the farmers and processors in other countries,” he says.
Stafford also works with companies on new uses for soybeans and commercializing the new uses and technology.
Before his time with Missouri Soybean, Stafford worked for the Missouri Department of Agriculture for over 20 years, working in agriculture and small business development. He kept serving in the National Guard during his agricultural career because the benefits and retirement offered by the Guard were good, but also because he had a desire to keep serving people.
He enjoyed the experience of being in the National Guard and getting to know the other people in his unit.
“I think being in a National Guard unit is a little bit like being back home,” Stafford says. “Those units typically tend to be cohesive units. You build some real lasting relationships.”
During Operation Desert Storm in the early 1990s, his unit was deployed and he spent six months in Saudi Arabia.
Stafford says he appreciated the opportunity to help people with his military service, and he now enjoys getting to help agriculture and farm people with his work on the business and new markets side of the soybean industry.
“As I work on some of these new uses projects, you get some satisfaction in seeing that come to fruition, and helping get that up and going,” he says. “You get some satisfaction from helping Missouri agriculture, and knowing these are my people.”