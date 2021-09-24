Tech changes ag jobs, rural communities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As technology has advanced, jobs in agriculture have changed. Work on the farm and at agribusinesses has shifted, reflecting greater efficiency, although the value of a skilled workforce remains critical.

Davin Althoff, ag business development division director for the Missouri Department of Agriculture, grew up on a family farm in Moniteau County, Missouri, and still farms there today. He has seen the impact of technology on farm work, whether it is equipment, seed technology or production practices.

“I grew up on a diversified crop and livestock operation,” he says. “Technology just has changed the way we produce commodities on the farm.”

For example, no-till practices have had benefits for soil while also reducing fieldwork time in the spring.

“It really has decreased the amount of labor that we need to produce the commodities that we need to produce,” Althoff says.

He also mentions a new baler on his farm where the only limits to speed are how bumpy the hay field is.

“You can bale hay as fast as you want to go,” Althoff says.

He says drone technology and the rise of precision agriculture have also provided new opportunities for farming.

With the availability of new technology, finding and developing skilled workers helps meet a key need for farmers and agribusiness. The Department of Agriculture is part of these efforts.

He says the department conducted an assessment to identify the challenges faced and sectors that might have needs.