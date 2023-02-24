You’d think that when it comes to the oldest equipment category in agriculture — tillage — that most of the new ideas and innovation occurred decades ago. But new generation tillage tools are creating a new category of super- versatile tools — multi-talented, multi-season implements that might have you rethinking your tillage tool needs.
One new model helping to define this new “super-versatile” category is the new HALO VRT — from the Salford Group, a Canadian-based maker of tillage and application equipment and one of the early advocates of vertical tillage. According to Salford, the HALO VRT is the industry’s first Variable Rate Tillage tool built on a forward-folding, high-speed disk frame.
HALO is the catch-all label for Salford’s latest tillage technology designed to meet today’s agronomic needs while providing fast field speeds, ease of use, lower maintenance, and safer transport. And when it comes to speed, the new HALO VRT flies across fields at up to 14 mph, so you’ll be able to open up the throttle and knock out big acres in no time.
Staking claim to the industry’s first variable rate tillage tool can be traced to the high degree of adjustability found on the HALO VRT.
It starts with hydraulically adjustable coulter gangs that can be adjusted from 2 to 15 degrees. Set the gang angles shallow for vertical tillage and seedbed prep in the spring — or go with a more aggressive angle for sizing heavy residue, working up the soil, or even leveling ruts as part of your fall tillage program.
Easy-to-use push-button controls mounted on an in-cab control pad make it simple to adjust gang angle on the fly, so operators can fine-tune performance as soil and residue conditions vary.
HALO’s wings can be run with active down pressure, promoting more consistent depth across the full width of the machine, and ensuring the wings stay engaged in tough soils and heavy residue.
The Salford HALO VRT is offered in five models with working widths from 20 to 40-feet. And thanks to the narrow forward-fold design, even the widest models have a transport width of under 12-feet wide and 14-feet tall (with the roller cylinders retracted.)
Another strong contender in this new generation of multi- function tillage tools is the Versatile Viking — introduced just a few years ago by Buhler Industries. The new tillage tool was designed as a true multi-season tool — capable of handling a wide variety of soil and residue conditions.
The Viking gang angle can be adjusted from 0 degrees for minimum soil and residue disturbance, and up to 16 degrees for deep tillage action and to handle heavier residue conditions. As a result of the wide range of gang adjustment, the Viking has the ability to chop, cut and size residue, moving the soil and residue vertically with minimal soil compaction, according to Versatile. So, growers can run the tool shallow in the spring for seedbed prep — to warm, dry and aerate the soil, or to incorporate manure or fertilizer.
Use the Viking in the fall to size and condition residue to promote decay… or to cut/chop/mix residue into the top 3 to 5 inches of soil. Also, the tool can be used in place of a heavy harrow to work up down/lodged crop residue, and clean up field edges, or wet areas.
The Viking is available in 28-, 32- and 38-foot working widths, and come with a choice 8- or 9-inch blade spacing. Models 8-inch spacing come with 20- or 22-inch blades that allows for finer residue sizing, while the 9-inch-spaced models offer 22- or 24-inch blades — ideals for higher residue levels. And you have a choice of finishing attachment: a spiral rolling basket or a 3-bar coil-tine harrow for fine-finished seedbeds.
The Viking also features SoilRazor VT blades — made from longer-lasting boron and which feature a unique fluted design that stays sharper longer, and according to Versatile.
The final entry in our quick overview of new multi-season tillage tools is the Velocity from Great Plains Mfg. Promoted as a hybrid tillage implement, the Velocity is one of several new tillage hybrid tools from Great Plains that combine the speed of conventional tillage tools with the soil management capabilities of vertical tillage.
Engineered to run at faster speeds than a conventional disk harrow, the Velocity is designed to provide more versatile residue sizing and allowing it to bury more residue compared to conventional vertical tillage implements.
The Velocity features SpeedBlades — Great Plains patented concave blades. Set on 7-1/2-inch spacings, the SpeedBlades are capable of powering through heavy residue and provide thorough soil mixing — without ridging.
Hydraulic fore/aft leveling simplifies field adjustments to create a smooth finish in a variety of soil conditions. The hydraulically controlled soil conditioner features heavy-duty 16-inch diameter reels that bust up clods to provide ideal seedbed conditions.
Velocity is available in six sizes with working widths from 22-feet, 11-inches to 36-feet, 2-inches. Convenient single- point depth control makes it easy to dial-in just the right depth, while new optional Implement Command now allows on-the-go adjustments from the cab.
This quick review covers just the tip of the iceberg of new tillage tool concepts. We’ll plan to provide further updates as we move through the year.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere.