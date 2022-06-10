New and improved contenders in the mid-range tractor markets

As the big row-crop tractors take a breather from planter duties, utility and mid-range tractors start to swarm.
This is the season those machines really get a workout and earn their stripes. Mowing. Baling. Pulling sprayers. Spreading manure. Transporting bales. Cleaning pens, grinding feed and running grain augers. Loader work and more loader work.
For tractor manufacturers, the utility tractor and mid-range tractor markets represent important and competitive segments. And brands are always looking to improve and differentiate their product offerings and make them more appealing to their target customers. And that’s been happening at a rapid clip with the introduction of new machines or major updates from several makers.
That includes John Deere, which has refreshed its 4-cylinder 5M utility tractors with new transmission options, tech upgrades and higher top-end horsepower with the new 125-hp 6125M model. The improvements ought to make the 5Ms even more appealing to dairy and livestock producers, haymakers, large property owners and grain growers.
New transmission options top the list of updates. Now you can go with Deere’s 16F/16R PowrQuad PLUS or 32F/16R Powr8 transmission on the 5090M, 5100M and 5115M models. The new 5125M will offer these transmissions as standard. (And if you’re wondering, yes, all 5Ms except for the new 5125M will still be available with PowrReverser transmission.)
The new transmissions include no-clutch, push-button up- and down-shifts. With 32 forward speeds, the Powr8 provides even more speed finesse.
The new PowrQuad PLUS or Powr8 models also come with increased hitch-lift capacity. Plus, a new optional panoramic roof is a great add-on if you’re reaching high to stack bales, pallets or other large items.
And for row-crop producers who like the benefits of guidance — reduced overlap, fuel savings, less stress and fatigue — AutoTrac can now be factory-installed on 5M models with the PowrQuad transmissions.
In other tractor news from John Deere, the company has updated its mid-range 6R lineup with the addition of the new 6140R and 6165R models. The 6R 140 gives customers a fourth choice in the 110- to 140-hp small-frame class while the 6R 165 adds a third model to the mid-frame lineup of 145- to 165-hp tractors.
Power Bulge and Intelligent Power Management work together to boost horsepower in tough, demanding conditions — pulling a heavy slurry wagon up a steep grade or trudging through soft spots in the field.
And if your operation entails endless hours of loader work, it might pay to look at Deere’s optional Loader Technology package available on the 6Rs. This package includes a reconfigurable loader control with an integrated reverser so operators can set their preferences and change the travel direction of the tractor with just a touch of button (even easier than a left-hand reverser.)
The package also features a Dynamic Weighing System (DWS) which lets you weigh loads on-the go, Level to Horizon (LTH) which reduces spillage when working over rough ground and Return to Position (RTP) which automatically returns the loader to a predefined boom and bucket position for repeatable loader work.
Massey Ferguson has also been busy lately with several recent product launches, including the new mid-range 5S family which debuted at last summer’s Farm Progress Show. These new 115- to 145-hp tractors come standard-equipped with an AGCO Power 4-cylinder, 4.4-liter engine — a rugged, dependable fuel-sipping power plant that can relieve some of the sting of the recent surge in the price of diesel.
The 5S is available with the stalwart Dyna-4 transmission with provides up to 16 forward and reverse speeds or opt up to a 24F/24R Dyna-6 semi-powershift transmission for clutch-free speed changes and improved speed matching.
“With its high-performance driveline, high levels of comfort and wide choice of equipment and options, the new 5S can truly tackle any challenge or task on your farm,” said Darren Parker, vice president of Massey Ferguson North America.
And lastly, Case-IH has elevated the comfort, convenience and safety on select ’22 model-year Maxxum and Puma models with a range of improvements including new steps, rearview mirrors and upgraded lighting packages.
“When it comes to getting the most out of every moment in the field, operator comfort is second to none,” said J.E. Cadle, Case IH mid-range tractor marketing manager. “Maxxum and Puma series tractors are already known for their convenient designs and features that make in-cab comfort a priority. These new upgrades will further ensure that operators are able to work comfortably and productively regardless of field conditions.”
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.