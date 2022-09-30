New equipment offers more versatility, convenience

As new trends and challenges in crop production emerge — adoption of strip till, managing higher residue levels, new requirements for soil and nutrient management — tillage tools continue to transform and evolve. And while they don’t garner the headlines of a new EV tractor, these new developments in tillage can have a big impact on yields … and the bottom line.
Consider the new VT-Flex 435 vertical tillage tool from Case IH. It gives producers much greater control, precision and flexibility over their residue and soil management needs.
True to its name, flexibility is a core design feature. Gang angles are mechanically or hydraulically adjustable from zero to 12 degrees, so operators can dial in the right residue coverage post-harvest or seedbed in the spring.
With the hydraulic gang adjustment, available on 15- to 25-foot models, you can vary the gang angle on the go, from the cab, while maintaining working speeds of 6 to 9 mph. What’s more, the front gangs can be adjusted independently from the rear, providing even more control over residue coverage and field finish.
“Producers are looking to vary their residue coverage between seasons or accommodate conservation tillage practices. The VT-Flex 435 vertical tillage tool allows just that,” said Chris Lursen, Case IH tillage marketing manager. “One-degree gang angles allow for efficient slicing of residue, while more aggressive angles up to 12 degrees allow for variable levels of residue mixing.”
The VT-Flex 435 is equipped with 20-inch Earth Metal fluted blades which help size residue at shallow gang angles, while cutting and mixing residue with soil for faster breakdown.
And when it’s time for seedbed prep, TigerPaw Crumblers break up clods and provide even residue distribution. Walking tandem wheels on the main frame and wings provide uniform working depth over rough or uneven ground.
The VT-Flex 435 is available in five configurations — 11-, 15-, 20-, 23- or 25-foot working widths — to match the needs of a range of operations and tractor horsepower requirements (65 to 250 horsepower). The machine folds to 13-feet, 7-inches for easier transport.
People are also reading…
Great Plains has also unveiled an improved sub-soiler and an all-new heavy-duty flex harrow that’s ideal for grain production, as well as forage and pasture management.
The CT8300 flex-harrow was designed with versatility in mind. It can be used for prepping seedbeds, incorporating chemicals, managing residue and controlling weeds. A rugged ladder frame design boosts durability, while the beefed-up toolbar and narrow tongue eliminate the need for wing cables, permitting tighter turns.
You can spec the CT8300 with eight or 16 rows of bar tines. Each section of four bars can be added or removed as needed for conditions. Tines can be set at 50 or 38 degrees for greater or less-aggressive finishing. Spaced 9-inches apart, the tines are 25% longer than found on other harrows.
Available in 15 configurations from 18- to 60-feet working width, a CT8300 is compatible with a wide range of tractor HPs, farm sizes and budgets.
If compaction is a yield-sapping problem, the new sub-soiler from Great Plains just might be your answer. Designed to break up compaction layers with less soil disturbance, the new VT1500 has been beefed-up with heavier-duty features and longer-lasting components.
An improved standard shank trips at 2,000 pounds, reducing the hassle of shear-bolt breakage when shattering heavy soils. Or go with the new optional auto-reset shanks and get 3,000 pounds of trip force for non-stop ripping through the rockiest conditions and toughest hardpan.
Available in both rigid and folding models, the VT1500 can be spec’d in a wide range of shank spacings with a choice of shank styles, mounts and points. Go with 1.25-inch straight shanks for optimal soil fracture or narrower 0.75-inch no-till shanks for less ground disturbance.
The points and shins are now made from a hardened chrome alloy, reducing shin breakage and extending the wear life of the points. In fact, one Texas producer growing irrigated corn in sandy conditions reported up to four times the wear life compared with the new chrome alloy points and shins, Great Plains reported.
And finally, a bit of news from Kuhn USA, which recently won an ASABE 50 engineering award for its Smart Soil Technology introduced for its Excelerator XT 8010 line of vertical tillage tools.
The Smart Soil interface lets you adjust machine depth, front- and rear-gang angle, wing down pressure, Star Wheel (coulter) down pressure, and fore-and-aft leveling from any compatible ISOBUS display — such as the Deere 4640 Universal Display or Case IH AFS Pro series, to name a few.
So now, with in-cab, on-the-fly adjustments, it’s easier and faster to fine-tune machine performance as residue and soil conditions change. I don’t know about you, but the thought of never having to climb down from the tractor to turn a crank or wrench on a turnbuckle is mighty appealing.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.