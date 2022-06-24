New-generation sprayers save time, lower costs

I recently had the chance to ride Amtrak’s legendary Southwest Chief from Chicago’s Union Station to Galesburg, Illinois, for a visit with the in-laws. The oversize windows on the double-deck Amtrak unit provided panoramic views of arguably some of the most-productive crop ground on the continent. My 80-mph windshield crop tour revealed fine-looking stands all along the route.
And in the next few weeks and months, a horde of sprayers will be zipping down county roads, spreading their steel (or aluminum) wings and flying across these fields — putting down product that likely cost a whole lot more than last season.
Fortunately, there’s a new arsenal of sprayers and modern application technology that can help you gain the upper hand over soaring input costs. We’re talking about a new generation of versatile, highly efficient machines designed to cover vast acres while delivering product more precisely than ever, saving time and costs. Here’s a quick look at some of the very latest.
Case IH leads off with productive additions to its Patriot line of sprayers — the new 50 Series. The new line-up consists of three new models — the Patriot 3250, 4350 and 4450 — designed to boost comfort, efficiency and spraying accuracy.
“Today’s growers and ag retailers are looking for complete vehicle control and dependable features to enhance their productivity,” said Mark Burns, Case IH application equipment marketing manager. “That’s why we completely redesigned every detail of the Patriot 50 series sprayer to deliver next-level efficiency along with an unmatched operator experience.”
The Patriot sprayer comes with two customizable displays — the Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) Pro 1200 for monitoring and control of the machine and a Viper 4+ which provides access to auto guidance and sprayer control.
Available in widths from 60/90 to 69/135 feet, the Patriot spray booms feature a parallel-link boom suspension that delivers a stable platform for uniform application over rough and uneven terrain, according to company press materials.
AccuBoom automatic boom section control automatically turns off boom sections when the sprayer enters an area that has already been sprayed and then turns the sections back on when leaving the applied area. No overlaps, no wasted product. An optional AutoBoom XRT boom-height control detects changes in terrain for more accurate and effective coverage.
Available with tank capacities from 800 to 1,600 gallons, the new Patriot 50 should start showing up on Case-IH dealer lots this fall.
In step with Fendt’s growing presence in the North American farm equipment market, the company rolled out its new Rogator 900 Series sprayers at this year’s Commodity Classic. This is not your dad’s Rogator.
Topping the long list of new capabilities, the 900 Series can transform from liquid, dry pneumatic, and dry spinner delivery systems in as little as two hours. So, one machine can be used year-round for applying dry or liquid crop nutrients, crop protection products and even seeding of cover crops.
The new line of sprayers also comes with a clever chassis height adjustment that allows the chassis to be raised or lowered with just the push of a button. So, operators can choose standard height of 56- or 60-inch clearance for early post-emerge conditions or raise the chassis up to 72- or 76-inch height for late-season fungicide, liquid UAN and urea applications.
The new 900 Series can be equipped with 900-, 1,100- or 1,300-gallon tanks, and can be spec’d with steel booms of 90-, 100- and 120-foot lengths with 10-, 15- and 20-inch nozzle spacing. A 132-foot aluminum boom is also available.
John Deere has also been perfecting its sprayer lineup and has introduced three new front-boom Hagie models for 2022. Available with 1,200- to 2,000-gallon-capacity tanks, the STS12, STS16 and STS20 are designed to help growers manage tight application windows and challenging field conditions.
Powered by Deere’s 9.0L PowerTech engines, the new models offer from 300 to 400 horsepower and can attain working speeds up to 25 mph, and up to 35 mph during transport. Up to 76 inches of underframe clearance allows mid- to late-season applications.
Growers have a choice of four Hagie Hybrid Booms in working widths of 90, 100, 120, and 132 feet. Norac Active Wing Roll provides more uniform boom height when spraying across uneven terrain.
STS sprayers also feature all-wheel steering that keeps the sprayer's tires in the same set of tracks, reducing the potential for crop damage, even when making 90-degree headland turns, according to the company. What’s more, Deere’s AutoTrac RowSense and AutoTrac Vision work together to keep the sprayer in the row for more-accurate product placement.
The new machines also come with John Deere ExactApply technology which lets operators control droplet size, spray pressure and individual nozzle control. Pressure recirculation and optional System Air Purge simplifies tank cleanout and reduces waste.
Each STS sprayer comes standard with a JDLink connection, plus an integrated StarFire 6000 GPS receiver, Gen. 4 CommandCenter display and AutoTrac guidance. This integrated tech package helps operators reduce overlap, maximize inputs and lower costs.
“John Deere makes it easy to take advantage of the benefits of a connected machine,” said Joel Basinger, Deere marketing manager. “Not only can these sprayers stream machine and field data to the Operations Center, but with the owner's permission they can send machine health information to the owner's John Deere dealer. The dealer can remotely monitor the machine for any sign of trouble and fix the issue before it causes downtime, thus maximizing the sprayer's uptime.”
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.