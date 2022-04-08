Not too soon to think about hay tools

A quick look at the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows large swaths of the Midwest have adequate moisture. That bodes well for hay producers, along with hay tool makers and dealers.
Sure, there’s spotty pockets of concern — mainly in Iowa and Wisconsin — but nothing like the extreme drought conditions blanketing much of the Dakotas and the West.
And with hay fields greening up fast and furious, that first cutting will be here before you can say Cinco de Mayo.
Amid all the discouraging headlines about the shortage of new (and used) equipment, there is a bit of good news when it comes to hay tools. Dealers do have some fresh-paint on their lots — a handful of rakes, tedders, mower-conditioners and balers.
“Our hay business has been steady,” according to Lonn Schlueter, a sales specialist at Lindeman Tractor in Atlantic, Iowa, a dealer carrying New Holland and Kuhn hay tools.
With a varied customer base of row-crop and cow-calf producers, feedlots and custom hay operators, their southwestern Iowa location offers the opportunity to sell “a few rakes and tedders, disc mowers, round balers and even a few self-propelled windrowers,” according to Schlueter, who has more than 30 years’ experience in farm equipment sales.
Although in a predominately row-crop market, Schlueter said over the last couple of years he’s seen more and more of his corn and bean customers purchase hay tools — primarily disc mowers and balers — and use the equipment to cut and bale waterways, headlands, ditches and roadways.
With strong hay prices — as much as $75 to $100 for a big round bale of grass hay — it’s easy to understand how a row-crop producer might justify the equipment investment and earn a few extra dollars by rolling up a few bales off their uncropped ground. And depending on the size of operation, there could be a fair number of acres that could be baled.
“They like to make the farm look sharp and sell a little bit of hay,” said Schlueter. “The move might also be taking away some rotary cutter business.”
Introduced just a few years ago, the 13-foot New Holland DB313 pull-type disc mower has become one of the top sellers in their market.
“Our customers like the quick-change knives, the option of flail or mower-conditioner rolls and the durability that’s been tough to beat,” said Schlueter.
Terrance LePage, sales specialist at Lauf Equipment, a Massey-Ferguson Hesston dealer in Jefferson City, Missouri, is seeing a couple evolving trends in his market.
“Seems a lot of folks are moving away from 3-point mounted disc mowers and are going with wider-cutting pull-type models,” LePage said. “The pull-types are just easier to hook up.”
With favorable moisture conditions of the past few years, LePage has posted strong sales of Hesston 1300 Series disc mowers. Most noteworthy, though, is the sharp increase in the sales of small square balers.
There’s been a “strong resurgence” in small square balers in his trade area, according to LePage. He cited two reasons for the square baler revival:
1. Custom operators who are putting up 20,000 to 30,000 bales a year and selling the bales to the horse owners and equine facilities, and 2. Small-scale cow-calf producers who want a baler that’s compatible with their small utility tractor, or who “just don’t want to mess around with round bales.”
LePage said his customers sing the praises of the Hesston 1840 small-square baler introduced a few years ago.
“It’s higher capacity and ability to produce tight, dense bales has made it good seller,” he said.
While their dealership has a few hay tools in their new equipment inventory, LePage expects they’ll sell quickly.
“What is on the lot is what I have to sell this season. If you see a piece of equipment you need, just buy it,” advised LePage, who’s been selling farm equipment for 16 years. “I haven’t seen anything like what we’ve experienced the last couple of years.”
“Our hay tool business has been consistent,” said Ken Jordan, sales associate at Sundown Equipment, a Kubota dealer in Bevington, Iowa, which caters to small cow-calf producers, hobby farms and “acreage” owners.
“With our focus on small tractors, most of our customers go with the 7- and 9-foot cutting width disc mowers,” Jordan said.
For example, the Kubota DM1024 3-point mounted disc mower requires only 46 PTO horsepower to operate.
For customers looking for better quality hay, Jordan highly recommends a rotary-style rake.
“While the rotaries are more expensive, they pay off with higher-quality hay quality. There’s just no dirt in the sample,” Jordan said.
Like other dealerships interviewed for this story, Sundown also has new Kubota hay tools in their current inventory. But once these are sold, the chance of sourcing new product for the remainder of the hay season will be difficult, said Jordan.
Dealers will be reluctant to transfer stock to other dealership locations, he concluded.
One final thought: Although harvest is months away, if you’re considering upgrading your corn stalk baler or looking to buy for the first-time, talk to your dealer sooner than later. As stalk baling continues to grow in popularity across the Corn Belt, the demand for balers built for stalks, like the New Holland RD560, to name one among many colors, will be in high demand.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.