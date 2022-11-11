Steps for winter machinery storage start with clean-out

With the fall harvest wrapped up — or winding down — you most likely just want to park your combine(s) in the machine shed and move on to other field chores (or maybe spend a little time in a deer stand).
Not so fast. Bottom line: The harvest isn’t over until the combines are prepped for winter. And considering the advanced electronics found in today’s combines, proper winter storage is more important than ever.
Where to start? The operator’s manual. Regardless of the brand, the operator’s manual is the place to begin for specific storage instructions and lists of recommended service and maintenance needs.
As a rule, cleaning is the No. 1 priority … not just a dust-off with a leaf blower, but a deep, in-the-darkest-corners cleaning. Break out the air compressor, remove the shields and go to town. Blow out all the crop residue, grain and dust from the feeder house, separator, cleaning shoe, tailings elevator and the grain tank.
“One of the biggest things we see… is not taking the time to blow off the combine,” according to Lance Christensen, a service manager at K.C. Nielsen, a Deere dealership in Algona, Iowa. “Some folks just shut down their combines and park them without a thorough cleaning. And that’s what the mice like.”
Christensen recommends blowing out the grain tank, the augers, the cleaning sieves, and the tailings elevators.
“And be sure to blow out the radiator… and give the cab a thorough clean out,” he said.
Removing the shields and blowing out the machine yield another important benefit: “It gives you the chance to see and check things and is a good time to make a note of any part that might need to be replaced,” Christensen noted.
If you find parts that are damaged and need replacing, do the repairs now if you’ve got the time, he advised. And if you’re pressed for time, use the list you’ve created to complete the service work and make the repairs over the winter when you’ve got more time available.
Kurt Higgins, service manager at the Red Power Case IH dealership in Spencer, Iowa, also underscores the need to give your combines a thorough cleaning.
“Clean, clean, clean,” said Higgins. “It’s the most important thing a producer can do before storing the combine. If you don’t, it invites the critters. Make sure you get it all out,” Higgins advised.
It’s particularly important when you consider all the electronics in a modern combine and the miles of wiring.
With that in mind, some customers will remove key electronic components — like displays and GPS units — as a precaution against potential damage from rodents or moisture.
After blowing out and inspecting your machines, consider washing the outside with the pressure washer. But be cautious, avoid spraying directly into electrical harnesses, connectors, bearings, and shaft seals. You don’t want to invite condensation or rust.
And to reduce damage to the fuel system, it’s a good practice to top off the fuel tank to lessen the chance of condensation, according to Higgins. He also highly recommends adding a fuel conditioner to the tank.
And how about the tires? Check them and make sure they are inflated to the recommended operating pressure.
Many of Christensen’s customers take advantage of K.C. Nielsen’s combine inspection program. While some inspections take place on-farm, most producers opt to bring their machines to one of K.C. Nielsen’s locations where techs go through them during the winter months.
“Producers who sign up for the program get reduced rates for shop time and discounts on parts,” Christensen said.
Red Power — which includes 11 Case IH dealerships in northern Iowa — also offers a post-season inspection program. Higgins says their program, which costs $450, has been popular among customers.
The post-season inspection programs can go a long way to help producers manage risk.
“The ultimate goal is to reduce the downtime during the season,” Christensen said. “And usually if something does happen, it’s mostly minor.”
Austin Forret of HFI Harvesting, a custom cutter from Calamus, Iowa, offers more practical winter storage tips for producers.
“It’s important to thoroughly clean the heads and grease everything,” said Forret, whose fleet of Deere combines will cut some 45,000 acres during their custom-harvest run from Oklahoma to North Dakota, eastern Iowa and southern Illinois.
At the end of the season, Forret recommends taking a critical look at the threshing system — turning the threshing element and inspecting the concaves and tines and replacing as needed.
Also pay close attention to belts and hoses, replacing belts as needed and tightening hoses and clamps.
“It’s important to make sure all the belts are tensioned properly,” Forret said.
“If a producer really knew all the inner workings of a combine, they would know why it’s really important to stay on top of maintenance. Go over everything. Double-check everything so you’re ready to go next season.”
The final steps involve greasing and changing oil, replacing coolant as specified by the operator’s manual, and finally, don’t forget to disconnect the battery and store in a cool, dry location.
These are just a few time-honored guidelines for winter combine storage prep. The time you take for winter storage prep will pay off with less in-season downtime, better in-field performance, and higher resale value when it’s time to trade.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.