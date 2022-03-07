Missouri farmer co-chairs 2022 Commodity Classic

Mercer County, Missouri, farmer Gary Porter is serving as co-chair for this year’s Commodity Classic, scheduled for March 10-12 in New Orleans.
Porter and his family farm in several counties in northern Missouri and southern Iowa. They have a Century Farm in Mercer County, and Porter is the fifth generation to farm that land. He raises corn, soybeans and cattle with his sons, nephew and brother.
Porter serves on the National Corn Growers Association board, and he has also served on the Missouri Corn Growers Association board, including as president of the MCGA.
After a virtual Commodity Classic last year, Porter says he is looking forward to a return to an in-person event, and seeing farmers from around the country.
MFT: How did you get the co-chair role for this year’s Commodity Classic?
PORTER: A couple of years ago, they approached me to be the chair, and it would be 2022 when I’d be the chair. It was an eye-opening experience about what all goes into it. They’ve got dates booked out for 10 years in advance. It’s not just one person, it’s a team of professionals. It takes the equipment manufacturers, the convention center. It takes the hotels and restaurants and people working the event.
MFT: What are the benefits for farmers of attending the Commodity Classic?
PORTER: A long time ago, I started attending the Commodity Classic and talking with people there. (Farmers) go down there and meet with professionals, professional farmers. Also, there are the learning sessions, all free learning sessions. That’s where I learned how to grow 100-bushel soybeans. I took information I learned there, went home, and put it to use with my family.
MFT: What are you most looking forward to about this year’s event?
PORTER: Getting back together with everyone. We’re just so excited about getting everyone back together, seeing smiles and seeing everybody’s face in person. It’s got the feeling everything’s getting back to normal. I went to the National Farm Machinery Show and the national Grains Council meeting, and just seeing everyone was so good.
MFT: What is your outlook for this growing season?
PORTER: The way we started the year off, we were worried about our high input costs. But the price of corn and soybeans is staying up there. We’re going to have a really good guarantee on our crop insurance. We’re looking forward to it, and wanting to grow a good crop.
Not to be a downer, but if these prices start tumbling, a guy really needs to be on his toes. That could be a catastrophe, if you’re paying the input cost and not getting these prices. You have to know your input costs and be ready to make a move when you need to. These are just things that I think farmers need to be prepared for and watch. We’re going to try to pull the trigger and make a profit (when the opportunity is there).
MFT: What’s your outlook heading into the Commodity Classic?
PORTER: We’re so excited to get back together and see the friends that we usually see. It’s been two years. I have a friend in Michigan who comes to this event, and I’m excited to share a smile and see each other face-to-face. We have a lot of good things planned for this year.