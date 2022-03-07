Missouri farmer co-chairs 2022 Commodity Classic

Mercer County, Missouri, farmer Gary Porter is serving as co-chair for this year’s Commodity Classic, scheduled for March 10-12 in New Orleans.

Porter and his family farm in several counties in northern Missouri and southern Iowa. They have a Century Farm in Mercer County, and Porter is the fifth generation to farm that land. He raises corn, soybeans and cattle with his sons, nephew and brother.

Porter serves on the National Corn Growers Association board, and he has also served on the Missouri Corn Growers Association board, including as president of the MCGA.

After a virtual Commodity Classic last year, Porter says he is looking forward to a return to an in-person event, and seeing farmers from around the country.

MFT: How did you get the co-chair role for this year’s Commodity Classic?

PORTER: A couple of years ago, they approached me to be the chair, and it would be 2022 when I’d be the chair. It was an eye-opening experience about what all goes into it. They’ve got dates booked out for 10 years in advance. It’s not just one person, it’s a team of professionals. It takes the equipment manufacturers, the convention center. It takes the hotels and restaurants and people working the event.

MFT: What are the benefits for farmers of attending the Commodity Classic?

PORTER: A long time ago, I started attending the Commodity Classic and talking with people there. (Farmers) go down there and meet with professionals, professional farmers. Also, there are the learning sessions, all free learning sessions. That’s where I learned how to grow 100-bushel soybeans. I took information I learned there, went home, and put it to use with my family.