Biofuel projects funded

The U.S. Department of Energy recently awarded $35 million to research projects that are focused on decarbonizing biorefining processes used across the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors. The funding awards are supported by the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy.
Biofuel is almost all produced via fermentation. Fermentation processes create carbon as a byproduct, with some processes wasting more than one-third of the carbon as carbon-dioxide emissions. There’s a need to create new pathways for biofuel conversion that reduces carbon waste, prevents the loss of carbon-dioxide emissions, and in turn, maximizes the amount of renewable fuel a conversion process yields, according to the energy department.
The 15 teams receiving awards through the “Energy and Carbon Optimized Synthesis for the Bioeconomy” program will work on methods to optimize biofuel manufacturing.
- carbon-optimized fermentation strains that avoid carbon-dioxide waste
- engineered organisms that can use a mix of different sources of energy and carbon, and avoid evolving carbon dioxide
- biomass-derived sugar or carbon-oxide gas fermentation with internal carbon-dioxide recycling
- cell-free carbon-optimized biocatalytic biomass conversion and-or carbon-dioxide use
- cross-cutting carbon-optimized bioconversion methods that have potential for significant-impact emissions reductions
The grant awardees are listed.
- INvizyne Technologies Inc. of Monrovia, California
- LanzaTech Inc. of Skokie, Illinois
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology of Cambridge
- National Renewable Energy Laboratory of Golden, Colorado
- The Ohio State University
- Stanford University
- The Wyss Institute at Harvard University
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- University of Delaware
- University of California-Davis
- University of California-Irvine
- University of Minnesota
- University of Washington
- ZymoChem Inc. of San Francisco, California
Visit arpa-e.energy.gov and search for "ECOSynBio projects" for more information.