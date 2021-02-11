Business News

USDA temporarily suspends collections, foreclosures
Due to the national public-health emergency caused by COVID-19 the U.S. Department of Agriculture is temporarily suspending past-due debt collections and foreclosures for distressed borrowers in the Farm Storage Facility Loan and the Direct Farm Loan programs. The USDA will temporarily suspend non-judicial foreclosures, debt offsets or wage garnishments.
The temporary suspension is in place until further notice. It’s expected to continue while the COVID-19 disaster declaration is in place.
The USDA will refer foreclosures to the U.S. Department of Justice. The USDA will work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to stop judicial foreclosures and evictions on accounts that were previously referred to the justice department.
The USDA also has extended deadlines for producers to respond to loan-servicing actions, including loan-deferral consideration for financially distressed and delinquent borrowers. Flexibilities have been made available in the Guaranteed Loan program.
More than 12,000 borrowers – about 10 percent of all borrowers – are eligible for the recent USDA action. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency lends to more than 129,000 farmers, ranchers and producers.
The pipeline of adverse actions that can lead to foreclosure and debt collection is being suspended, according to Robert Bonnie, deputy chief of staff in the Office of the Secretary of Agriculture. The USDA is working with the justice and treasury departments to suspend actions already referred to the applicable agency.
The USDA also is evaluating ways to improve and address farm-related debt with the intent of keeping farmers on their farms earning living expenses, providing for emergency needs and maintaining cash flow, Bonnie said.
Producer-Led Watershed Protection grants awarded
Thirty farmer-led groups have been awarded a total of $750,000 in grants from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to improve soil health and water quality. The recent funding represents the sixth round of Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant awards since funding began with the 2015-2017 state budget.
Chris van Someren, of Jon-De Farm and the Western Wisconsin Conservation Council, said the cost-sharing part of the program is helpful in motivating farmers to experiment with and implement soil- and water-health practices. Beyond the capacity for funding, the program enhances education, communication and collaboration between farmers across the state.
New to the grant program is a conservation benefits-tracking component. The department will use it to measure water-quality benefits associated with conservation practices implemented by participating farmers. First-time award recipients are listed.
- Biological Farming Friends, $16,500
- Central Wisconsin Farmers’ Collaborative, $19,800
- Lake Wisconsin Farmer Watershed Council, $15,000
Previously funded projects receiving new grants are listed.
- Bear Creek-Chippewa Farmer Groundwater Group, $23,475
- Buffalo-Trempealeau Farmer Network, $40,000
- Buffalo County Conservation Farmers, $14,984
- Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance, $6,250
- Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil & Healthy Water, $39,093
- Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation, $30,000
- Farmers for Lake Country, $15,000
- Farmers of the Sugar River, $14,700
- Farmers for Tomorrow, $30,000
- Farmers of Barron County, $17,200
- Farmers of Mill Creek, $31,749
- Farmers for the Upper Sugar River, $31,749
- Horse Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $28,950
- Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance, $30,000
- Ozaukee County Clean Farm Families, $30,000
- Peninsula Pride Farms, $30,000
- Producers of Lake Redstone, $30,000
- Red Cedar Conservation Farmers, $30,000
- Sauk Soil and Water Improvement Group, $30,000
- Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers, $35,000
- The Shell Lake - Yellow River Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $12,750
- South Kinni Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $15,000
- Tainter Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $30,000
- Uplands Watershed Group, $13,000
- Watershed Protection Committee of Racine County, $40,000
- Western Wisconsin Conservation Council, $30,000
- Yahara Pride Farms, $30,000
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "producer led projects" for more information.
Council to advance biostimulant policy
The Fertilizer Institute and the Biostimulant Coalition recently agreed to work together to advance policy and regulatory frameworks that increase biostimulant-market access and encourage research and innovation. The Biostimulant Coalition will address regulatory and legislative issues involving biological or naturally derived additives such as bacterial or microbial inoculants, biochemical materials, amino acids, humic acids, fulvic acid, and seaweed extract.
Corey Rosenbusch, president and CEO Corey of the Fertilizer Institute, said that biostimulants are a growing area of crop nutrition. The main issue facing the biostimulant industry isn’t having a regulatory-approval process that allows biostimulants to be marketed to or used by farmers, he said. Visit biostimulantcoalition.org and tfi.org for more information.
Company sells high-oleic soybean production
Calyxt Inc., a plant-based technology company based in Roseville, Minnesota, recently contracted to sell all 2020 grain production of its high-oleic soybean to Archer Daniels Midland, headquartered in Chicago. The transaction is a part of a go-to-market strategy, according to Calyxt. Sales began in the third quarter of 2020 and will continue through late 2021.
Archer Daniels Midland contracted to purchase all of Calyxt’s high-oleic soybean grain following an initial purchase earlier in 2020. The total purchases represent about 4 million bushels of the soybeans. Archer Daniels Midland will crush the grain and sell the resulting oil and meal.
Calyxt introduced in 2020 five high-oleic seed varieties. Archer Daniels Midland is seeing more customers asking for high-oleic products, according to Charlie Morris, director of customer portfolio management for Archer Daniels Midland. Visit calyxt.com and adm.com for more information.
EPA releases rural America report
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently released the “2020 Support of Rural America” report. It highlights scientific decisions and successful partnerships that directly impact rural communities across the country, the EPA stated. Report highlights are featured.
- EPA's first-time memorandum of understanding with the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy
- EPA regions entering into formal partnerships with state departments of agriculture and Farm Bureaus
- EPA's reinstatement of the Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee, and subsequent meetings on topics such as how EPA can create a holistic pesticide program and how it can support environmental benchmarks with interagency partners
- EPA's renewed agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the “Winning on Reducing Food Waste Initiative”
- Providing regulatory clarity to farmers and landowners with implementation of the navigable-waters protection rule and completing timely pesticide-registration approvals
- Releasing new grant opportunities on solutions to issues in rural America such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and pesticide management
- Regional success stories showing EPA grants at work in rural communities to improve air and water quality, and promoting environmental education
Visit epa.gov and search for "2020 Report Supporting Rural Agriculture" for more information.