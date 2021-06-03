Business News

Central Sands study sent to legislature
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently submitted the final "Central Sands Lakes Study" and recommendations to the Wisconsin State Legislature. The agency advises a management framework to address affected water resources across the Central Sands Region.
The DNR and partners in the past three years have evaluated and modeled the impacts of groundwater withdrawals from high-capacity wells from Pleasant, Long and Plainfield Lakes in Waushara County. The multidisciplinary Central Sands Lakes Study involved the collaboration of more than 30 state and federal scientists and policy experts.
The study built on decades of research evaluating groundwater and surface-water connections in the region. While the three study lakes fluctuate naturally, the DNR determined that groundwater withdrawals used for irrigated agriculture significantly reduce water levels and affect lake ecosystems and human uses on Long Lake and Plainfield Lake.
The DNR recommends the legislature consider forming a management framework across the entire Central Sands region to encourage and assist landowners in finding collaborative solutions to water-quantity issues.
As part of the study the DNR held a series of public presentations, a public hearing and a public-comment period. The agency received written and oral comments on the study from more than 70 individuals and groups. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov and search for "Central Sands Lakes Study" for more information.
Companies address soil-health economic risks
Compeer Financial and Land Core recently formed a partnership in which Compeer will support Land Core’s initiative to build a predictive model of the risk-mitigating benefits of soil-health practices.
There is scientific consensus that soil-health practices such as cover crops, no-till and diverse crop rotations can improve resilience to flood and drought and sequester carbon. Mounting evidence also shows the practices can improve yield stability and farmer profitability through time. But there’s a need for economic incentives to help producers adopt the operational changes.
The Land Core Risk Model will give financial-service providers tools needed to quantify the risk-reduction benefits of soil-health practices, said Harley Cross, co-founder and director of strategy at Land Core. It will enable them to develop incentives that de-risk their clients’ operations and de-risk their own lending and insurance portfolios, he said.
Compeer will develop and pilot incentive options later in 2021. They will be based on the Land Core Risk Model in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Terry Hinds, chief asset quality and assurance officer at Compeer, said the model has the potential to create an economic pathway to emerging carbon markets.
The model uses satellite imagery to quantify the effects of soil-health practices on yield stability. It’s being developed by a cross-sector team comprised of faculty and researchers from the University of California-Berkeley, Michigan State University and UC-Davis, along with industry modelers and advisors from Regrow, CiBO Technologies, Open Rivers Consulting Associates, Stanford University and Colorado State University.
Following the regional pilot Land Core plans to introduce the model on a national scale in 2022. Visit landcore.org and compeer.com for more information.
Funds raised for agricultural education
The Culver’s 2021 Scoops of Thanks Day raised a record-breaking $159,480, far exceeding the 2020 total of $144,975. The fundraiser was held May 6 at about 800 Culver’s restaurants.
Culver’s guests could order a scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard for $1. The proceeds were donated to an FFA chapter or other agricultural organization in each restaurant’s area.
The Scoops of Thanks Day began as an annual fundraiser in 2015 and has since raised more than $650,000. The special day is part of Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project, which works to support agricultural education programs that teach smart farming. Visit culvers.com for more information.
Initiative quantifies conservation program climate benefits
An initiative to quantify the climate benefits of Conservation Reserve Program contracts recently was launched by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency. The multi-year effort is expected to enable USDA to better target the Conservation Reserve Program toward beneficial climate outcomes.
The Farm Service Agency has historically worked with partners to identify monitoring, assessment and evaluation projects to quantify Conservation Reserve Program environmental benefits to water quality and quantity, wildlife and rural economies. The agency will now invest $10 million in the program to measure and monitor soil-carbon sequestration and other climate and environmental benefits of conservation practices through the life of Conservation Reserve Program contracts.
The effort is expected to enable the USDA to gain data for calibrating, validating and further improving quantification methods within existing models and tools. One model of focus is the Daily Century Model, which simulates movement of carbon and nitrogen through agricultural systems and informs the National Greenhouse Gas Inventory. Data also will be used to strengthen the COMET-Farm and COMET-Planner tools, which enable producers to evaluate potential carbon sequestration and greenhouse-gas emission reductions based on specific management scenarios.
USDA seeks proposals for projects to survey, sample and measure the climate benefits of land enrolled in the following Conservation Reserve Program-practice types over time.
- Predominately perennial grass with legumes and shrubs, depending on practice
- Tree
- Wetland, including both mineral and organic soils and both floodplain and non-floodplain wetlands
A project may cover one or more of the above practice types and should be for a three- to five-year term, with potential for renewal. Projects should be a minimum of $1 million and not exceed $9 million.
Applications are welcome from all types of organizations. Project proposals may be from a single entity or from a group of partners who coordinate efforts. Applications from or in partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, and Hispanic-Serving Institutions or organizations will be considered as part of the selection process.
The deadline for proposals is July 2. Visit fsa.usda.gov and search for “Conservation Reserve Program Climate Change Mitigation Assessment Initiative solicitation for proposals” and fsa.usda.gov and search for "Monitoring and Assessment and Evaluation Reports" more information.
Nutrient technology-trialing platform launched
The Farm2050 Nutrient Technology Trialing Platform, a dual-hemisphere agri-food technology testing and validation platform, recently was launched. The platform is co-led by Innovation Endeavors.
In collaboration with agri-food technology companies, farmers and startups, the new platform has been introduced to identify, validate and demonstrate at scale technologies in nutrient management and reduction of water contamination in pasture-based dairy, horticulture and row crops. Finistere Ventures will help nutrient-management technology startups and partners build proof points for environmental, sustainability and economic value.
The first phase of the initiative will focus on trials in New Zealand. The U.S. trial program will begin in 2022 with partners in horticulture and large-scale row crops. The program is expected to enable development of insights across diverse ecologies and agricultural systems.
The Farm 2050 global initiative was launched to solve the challenges of feeding a growing global population. Led by a partnership between venture firms Finistere Ventures and Innovation Endeavors, Farm 2050 is a coalition of corporations, country partners and technology startups. Visit farm2050.com and Finistere.com for more information.
USDA invests in conservation grants
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is investing as much as $15 million to support development of new tools, approaches, practices and technologies through the Conservation Innovation Grants program.
Conservation Innovation Grant partners use problem solving and innovation to address water quality, air quality, soil health and wildlife-habitat challenges while also improving agricultural operations. The 2021 grants will focus on climate-smart strategies for water resources, soil health – focused on carbon sequestration and climate resilience – nutrient management, grazing-lands conservation and strategies to increase conservation adoption.
Non-federal entities and individuals are eligible to apply. Proposals must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time July 19. Visit nrcs-sites.secure.force.com and nrcs.usda.gov and search for "Conservation Innovation Grants" for more information.
EPA website shows climate-change effects
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is relaunching the Climate Change Indicators in the United States website for the public. The website presents evidence of changes to our climate reflected in rising temperatures, ocean acidity, sea-level rise, river flooding, droughts, heat waves and wildfires. The site also features interactive data-exploration tools and an overview of the importance of indicators and how climate change can affect human health and the environment. The indicators show several trends.
- Global temperature – 2016 was the warmest year on record, 2020 was the second warmest, and 2010-2020 was the warmest decade on record since 1880, when thermometer-based observations began.
- Arctic sea ice – The September 2020 sea-ice extent was the second smallest on record. It was 900,000 square miles less than the historical 1981-2010 average for that month, a difference three and half times the size of Texas.
- Ice sheets – Greenland and Antarctica since 1992 have both lost ice overall, each one losing more than an average of 100 billion metric tons of ice per year. That accounted for about one-third of observed global sea-level rise between 2006 and 2015.
- Heat waves – Heat waves are occurring more often across the United States. Their frequency has increased steadily, from an average of two heat waves per year during the 1960s to six per year during the 2010s.
- U.S. sea level - Sea level – relative to the land – increased along much of the U.S. coastline between 1960 and 2020. Some stations registered increases of more than 8 inches along the Mid-Atlantic coast and parts of the Gulf Coast.
- Length of growing season – The average length of the growing season in the contiguous 48 states increased by more than two weeks since the beginning of the 20th century.
The EPA partners with more than 50 data contributors from various government agencies, academic institutions and other organizations to develop the climate-change indicators. Each indicator was peer reviewed by independent experts. Visit epa.gov/climate-indicators for more information.
Corn growers to sponsor “Field of Dreams” game
The National Corn Growers Association recently agreed to become an official partner of Major League Baseball at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO event. The game will be played Aug. 12 at a new ballpark adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. It will be broadcast nationally on the FOX network.
The game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees will be played – as in the film from Universal Pictures – amongst an Iowa corn field. The game will create an opportunity to tell the story of American corn farmers to the public in a creative and entertaining way, said John Linder, a corn grower from Ohio and president of the National Corn Growers Association. The corn growers have several activities planned in conjunction with the game. Visit ncga.com/bornforthefield for more information.