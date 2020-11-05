CoverCress Inc. and the Salk Institute recently formed an agreement to improve the yield, soil health and soil organic carbon storage of cover crops. They’ll use technologies developed by Salk’s Harnessing Plants Initiative. The technologies increase plants’ ability to capture and store in their roots large amounts of carbon from the atmosphere.
Genes identified for increased root mass and carbon storage have shown promise in Arabidopsis, a close relative of pennycress, said Joanne Chory, co-director of the Harnessing Plants Initiative.
CoverCress is developing a new cash crop for the Midwest from the native species of pennycress. CoverCress is expected to enable farmers to grow an extra crop in the winter between corn and soybeans. Like other cover crops it helps improve soil health and reduce soil erosion. It also enables farmers to harvest and sell grain and provides them the potential to participate in new soil-carbon markets, according to the company.
Genes incorporated into CoverCress seed are expected to boost the potential carbon sequestration of the new cash crop from the estimated one ton per acre that already occurs, according to the company. CoverCress has been developing the new crop since 2013. It has collected more than 800 unique native pennycress plants.
“Our breeding and gene-editing work in collaboration with several leading Midwestern universities has put us in position to plant our first commercial crop next fall,” said Mike DeCamp, chief operating officer for CoverCress.
The grain has an oil content of about 35 percent. It scavenges nitrogen left after corn.
“That makes it an ideal feedstock for renewable-diesel producers or for businesses seeking sustainable sourcing of feed ingredients,” he said.
Visit covercress.com and salk.edu/harnessing-plants for more information.