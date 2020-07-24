Midwest sees start to plant diseases
According to Dean Malvick, plant pathologist for the University of Minnesota-Extension, soybean and corn are growing well across much of Minnesota. As they grow and become more dense, conditions also become more favorable for diseases. White mold is a concern in many soybean fields. Septoria brown spot, bacterial blight and frogeye leaf spot are also developing. In corn, bacterial leaf streak has been reported. The amount and frequency of rain during the next six weeks will greatly influence the amount of disease that develops.
In much of the area recently, the day and night temperatures have been too warm to favor white mold. However cooler day and night temperatures, and frequent chances for rain, could increase the risk of white mold. Partially resistant soybean varieties, reduced plant populations and wide rows can decrease risk of white mold. At this time of the season fungicides are one of the few options available that can reduce white mold where the disease risk appears to be great.
Frogeye leaf spot is another disease to look for in soybean fields. Warm humid weather and frequent rains favor the fungal disease, and conditions have been favorable in some areas. Typical symptoms are round lesions that are tan in the center and surrounded by a dark border. The disease has potential to cause significant yield loss. It has been reported with increasing frequently and distribution in the area during the past two years.
Fungicides can be used to manage frogeye leaf spot; however it was confirmed this past year that the fungal pathogen is resistant to the QoI – strobilurin -- fungicides in many areas of Minnesota. Fungicide mixtures with a great enough level of a non-strobilurin active ingredient are needed to manage the disease.
Bacterial leaf streak has been reported in fields in Martin and Waseca counties of Minnesota during the past few weeks, which is earlier than it had previously been seen. It's a relatively new bacterial disease of corn in the United States. It tends to be most severe on sweet corn and popcorn, but it’s often seen on field corn when favorable warm and wet conditions occur.
Deadline approaches for submittal
The World Forage Analysis Superbowl is now accepting entries for its 37th-annual competition, where more than $26,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the best samples. Samples for the Standard Corn Silage and Brown Midrib Corn Silage must have been submitted by July 10 with the remaining samples due Aug. 31. The best forage producers from across the country will be recognized virtually Oct. 2.
The contest evaluates lab and visual components in eight forage categories. It awards $1,500 to the best individual in each division, with additional cash prizes awarded to second through fifth places.
There are eight contest divisions.
- Standard Corn Silage
- Brown Midrib Corn Silage
- Baleage
- Commercial Hay
- Dairy Hay
- Alfalfa Haylage
- Grass Hay
- Mixed Grass Haylage
Participants receive a detailed laboratory analysis of the entered sample with the $35 entry fee and may submit multiple entries in the contest. Visit www.foragesuperbowl.org for more information.