Crop Connection

Famed ecologist among soil-health conference speakers
Fred Provenza, one of the country’s leading ecologists, will link the health of soils and plants with the health of livestock -- and ultimately the people who consume them -- at the National Center for Appropriate Technology’s inaugural Soil Health Innovations Conference.
Provenza is professor emeritus of behavioral ecology in the department of wildland resources at Utah State University, where he worked for 35 years directing an award-winning research group that pioneered an understanding of how learning influences foraging behavior and how behavior links soil, plants, herbivores and humans. He also is one of the founders of BEHAVE, an international network of scientists, ranchers, farmers and land managers committed to integrating behavioral principles with local knowledge to enhance environmental, economic and cultural values of rural and urban communities.
Several members elected to potato boards
The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association recently elected new members to its board.
- Bill Guenthner of Guenthner Farms Inc., Antigo, was elected president for 2021.
- Alex Okray of Okray Family Farms, Plover -- District 2, was elected vice-president.
- Wes Meddaugh of Heartland Farms Inc., Hancock -- District 3, was elected secretary.
- Mike Carter of Bushmans’ Inc., Rosholt -- District 2, was elected treasurer.
The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Associate Division Board of Directors recently elected new members as well.
- Chris Brooks of Central Door Solutions, Plover, was elected president for 2021.
- Julie Cartwright of Jay-Mar Inc., Plover, was elected vice-president.
- Paul Salm of BMO Harris Bank, Altoona, was elected for his first term.
- Matt Selenske from Allied Cooperative’s Pest Pros Division, Adams, was elected for his first term.
- Andy Verhasselt of T.I.P. Inc., Custer, was elected for his first term.
The Wisconsin Seed Potato Improvement Association also recently elected new members.
- J.D. Schroeder of Schroeder Bros. Farms, Antigo, was elected president for 2021.
- Roy Gallenberg of Gallenberg Farms Inc., Bryant, was elected vice-president.
- Charlie Husnick of Baginski Farms, Antigo, was elected secretary-treasurer.
Potato-industry awards presented
The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association recently presented several annual industry awards.
Mike Carter of Bushmans’ Inc. of Rosholt, Wisconsin, was named the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Volunteer of the Year. For 12 years Carter served as the association’s executive director. He currently serves the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association board of directors as treasurer.
Alex Okray was named Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Young Grower of the Year. Okray started working in 2016 for Okray Family Farms of Plover, Wisconsin, after graduating from St. Norbert College with a degree in business. He is currently serving his first term as a Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association board member, and is part of the Water Task Force and Grower Education committees while also serving on the Vegetable Committee.
Yi Wang was named Researcher of the Year. Wang is an assistant professor and state Extension specialist working on sustainable vegetable production in the University of Wisconsin-Madison department of horticulture. Wang has published 17 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals and received about $1.5 million in research funding.
Kenton Mehlberg of T.I.P. Inc. and AgGrow Solutions in Custer, Wisconsin, was named the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Associate Division Business Person of the Year. Mehlberg completed his second term of service on the associate division board of directors in February. He has served the past two years as president of the associate division board.
Clark Camilli, the Midwest Farms Operations Controller for R.D. Offutt Farms in Fargo, North Dakota, earned the Agri-Communicator Award for excellence in communication and dedicated service in presenting a positive message about the agricultural industry. He has served in his present position for 23 years.
Richard Gumz of Gumz Muck Farms of Endeavor, Wisconsin, earned the President’s Award. He and his brother, Rod Gumz, represent the fourth generation of family members working together on the farm.
Karen Rasmussen earned the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Industry Appreciation Award. She serves as the financial officer for the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association.
