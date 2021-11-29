Drought 'memory' reduces yield loss

Crops that experience and survive drought conditions or extreme temperatures in their early stages of growth are better able to deal with the same conditions later in their growth. The “memory” – or adaptation by the plant – could help reduce yield loss that year. It also could help researchers prevent future yield loss.
The plant behavior has been observed in corn and soybean fields across Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. Researchers with the Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency team at the University of Illinois studied how crops develop an ability to plan for extreme temperatures and drought, conditions that are expected to increase in coming years.
“We need to develop cultivars that can cope with extreme climates to ensure food security,” said Peng Fu, a postdoctoral researcher and member of the Realizing Increase Photosynthetic Efficiency team.
Fu and his colleagues analyzed about 20 years of yield data. They found that corn and soybeans that had been primed with early-season drought conditions were able to mitigate losses from a late-season drought to as much as 7 percent.
Identifying the drought-priming in the plants was a challenge. Even if a priming signal existed it would be subtle compared to other factors that determine crop yield. So the team used geospatial and remote-sensing data to analyze crop growth through time and various weather factors. They also used the Agricultural Productions Systems sIMulator to model different outcomes based on various parameters.
“The results suggest that future climate trends toward wetter springs and drier summers could worsen crop production,” said Carl Bernacchi, leader of the Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency team and a scientist at the US Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service, “But evidence that crops can use an early drought to ‘prepare’ for a later drought suggests opportunities might exist to achieve a similar outcome through breeding.”
The team will work to develop drought-resistant crops to help production cope with a changing climate. The study recently was published in “Food and Energy Security.” Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for “drought imprints on crops” for more information.