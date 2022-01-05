Gene editing could create antibiotics

Researchers have discovered a new way of manipulating key assembly-line enzymes in bacteria that could pave the way for a new generation of antibiotics. Gene editing could be used to produce improved antibiotics and possibly lead to development of treatments helping in the fight against drug-resistant pathogens.
Researchers at the United Kingdom’s University of Manchester have shown how clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing can be used to create new nonribosomal peptide synthetase enzymes that deliver antibiotics. The enzymes are prolific producers of natural antibiotics such as penicillin. But manipulating the complex enzymes to produce new and more effective antibiotics has been a major challenge.
The Manchester team used gene editing to engineer the enzymes. They swapped domains that recognize different amino-acid building blocks, leading to new assembly lines that deliver new peptide products.
“We’re now able to use gene editing to introduce targeted changes to complex nonribosomal peptide synthetase enzymes, enabling alternative amino-acid precursors to be incorporated into the peptide structures,” said Jason Micklefield, a professor of chemical biology at the Manchester Institute of Biotechnology. “We’re optimistic that our new approach could lead to new ways of making improved antibiotics that are urgently needed to combat emerging drug-resistant pathogens.”
Antimicrobial-resistance infections are estimated to cause 700,000 deaths each year globally. They’re predicted to increase to 10 million by 2050, according to the Government of the United Kingdom.
The Manchester research recently was published in “Nature Communications.” Visit nature.com and search for “Gene editing enables rapid engineering of complex antibiotic assembly lines” and gov.uk and search for “action plan for antimicrobial resistance 2019 to 2024” for more information.