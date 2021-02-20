Hemp-seed varieties earn certification

Four “GoodHemp” varieties recently earned certification by the Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies variety-review board. The goal of seed certification is to maintain varietal purity to ensure growers receive pure, high-quality seed, said Chet Boruff, CEO of the Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies.
Hemp varieties that have passed the variety-review process are eligible for the production of certified hemp seed, transplants or clones following Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies standards. The variety review is conducted by representatives of seed-certifying agencies, academia, the seed industry and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The four certified GoodHemp varieties are listed.
- Umpqua – Cannabidiol dominant, early photoperiod variety for both the smokable and cannabidiol-extraction markets. The variety is valued for its terpene profile
- Rogue – Cannabidiol dominant, good-yielding intermediate photoperiod variety for cannabidiol-extraction markets. The variety yields well in reduced planting densities
- Santiam – Cannabidiol dominant, early photoperiod variety with utility in northern latitudes for both the smokable and cannabidiol-extraction markets
- Potomac – Cannabidiol dominant, full-season photoperiod. Produces large plants and heavy yields, best suited for biomass
The GoodHemp brand has been developed by Arcadia Biosciences Inc. Visit growgoodhemp.com for more information.