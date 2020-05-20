How corn can impact rhizobiomes and which hybrids produce sufficient root exudates to tackle challenging growing conditions is the aim of researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They’re examining how 200 varieties of corn respond to various soil conditions such as water stress and reduced nitrogen levels.
Corn genetics is an important factor in recruiting different microbial communities; it influences growth and health in stress conditions, said Brandi Sigmon, an assistant professor of plant pathology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Sigmon has been working from home. To help further the corn study during the university’s shutdown, Sigmon and her husband, Benny Mote, used blueprints to build a corn-ear scanner. The scanner is being used to record 360-degree videos of individual ears, which can be converted to 3D and 2D images for study.
The scanner blueprints were provided by a researcher at Oregon State University. And Mote’s work with using cameras to track swine with the university’s livestock-monitoring team also proved useful. He is an assistant professor of animal science and a swine specialist for the University of Nebraska-Extension.
“The scanner allows us to study ears from all angles,” Sigmon said. “We’re able to take images and, with the assistance of computer code, reconstruct each ear. We gather all sorts of data on traits. Once the algorithms are refined in the computer code, the scanner will help keep the research moving forward. I think that’s part of our duty as faculty – to model resilience and grit. When faced with challenges we need to find open doors that allow for progress, even if it’s incremental.”