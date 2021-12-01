Modeling predicts water quality

New modeling capability is helping researchers to better understand how water quality will be impacted by climate change, land use and population growth. The model was developed at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. It incorporates biogeochemical processes happening in river corridors.
Researchers used high-performance computing and Amanzi-ATS software to include biogeochemical reactions in microbially active zones near streams. The models track movement of dissolved chemicals in river networks. The reactions have a major influence on the cycling of carbon, nutrients and contaminants at basin scales. The new multiscale model includes improved tracking of water-quality indicators such as nitrogen and mercury levels, according to the researchers. Visit agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "multiscale model for transport in stream corridors" and sciencedirect.com and search for "biogeochemical processes in river networks" for more information