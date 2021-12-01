 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Modeling predicts water quality

Modeling predicts water quality

Oak Ridge National Laboratory logo

New modeling capability is helping researchers to better understand how water quality will be impacted by climate change, land use and population growth. The model was developed at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. It incorporates biogeochemical processes happening in river corridors.

Researchers used high-performance computing and Amanzi-ATS software to include biogeochemical reactions in microbially active zones near streams. The models track movement of dissolved chemicals in river networks. The reactions have a major influence on the cycling of carbon, nutrients and contaminants at basin scales. The new multiscale model includes improved tracking of water-quality indicators such as nitrogen and mercury levels, according to the researchers. Visit agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "multiscale model for transport in stream corridors" and sciencedirect.com and search for "biogeochemical processes in river networks" for more information

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News