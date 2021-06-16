New coordinator to foster conservation

Tara Daun is a new Farmer-Led Watershed Council coordinator for the Wisconsin Farmers Union. She will work with councils in Dunn, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties of Wisconsin.
Daun will work with the groups to increase farmer engagement, build capacity, expand participation in incentive programs, coordinate water testing and programming, and foster conservation in the Mississippi River Watershed.
She previously worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. She helped farmers apply for financial assistance for conservation practices.
Daun graduated in 2011 from the University of Minnesota-Morris with a double major in environmental studies and psychology. While there she worked with the Center for Small Towns, which solidified her interest in working in rural communities. She has worked in rural development and conservation, and has operated a small farm with sheep and alpaca.
With the Farmer-Led Watershed Council she said she plans to expand upon the groundwork already laid by councils in the Hay River, Horse Creek, Dry Run and South Kinnickinnic watersheds. She also will network with university faculty and UW-Extension staff, lake associations, agricultural organizations, elected officials, local tribes and environmental groups.
Daun succeeds Bill Hogseth, who has transitioned into a newly created position of organizing director for the Wisconsin Farmers Union. She will be based in the Wisconsin Farmers Union state office in Chippewa Falls. Contact tdaun@wisconsinfarmersunion.com or 715-492-0329 for more information.