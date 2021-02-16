New uses for corn proposals sought

The National Corn Growers Association is launching the Consider Corn Challenge III contest. The organization encourages participants to submit proposals for new uses of field corn as a feedstock for producing sustainable chemicals and products with quantifiable market demand.
Previous winners of the contest have scaled to the next phase of development, received additional grant funding, entered into joint agreements, and obtained registration for state biobased-production incentives.
One to six winners will be selected with a total prize pool of $150,000, split equally between winners. The submission deadline is June 3. Winners will be announced in September 2021. Visit NCGA.com/newuses for more information.