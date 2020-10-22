The Organic Seed Alliance and its partners recently were awarded research grants for four projects that aim to meet the organic seed needs of farmers. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative.
One of the projects will help the Organic Seed Alliance to better understand seed-production barriers and gaps in order to advance organic-seed systems, said Cara Loriz, executive director of the Organic Seed Alliance.
Another project will support a network of gardeners and farmers interested in breeding and growing seed in the upper Midwest. A third project will support the Student Organic Seed Symposium, which the Organic Seed Alliance sponsors.
The organization is collaborating on a fourth project with Julie Dawson, an associate professor of horticulture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as well as SeedLinked. The project will engage organic farmers, independent plant breeders, seed companies and organic certifiers in plant breeding and trialing on organic farms. The project also is expected to develop and field-test new data-sharing and networking tools, and release new varieties of sweet peppers and tomatoes adapted to the upper Midwest.
Jared Zystro, assistant director of research and education at the Organic Seed Alliance, will be assessing organic-seed production needs and current research through surveys and other analyses. The project is expected to lay the groundwork for a multi-year research and education project to expand organic-seed production.
Zystro also will serve as a lead researcher in a project titled “SCOPE 2: Refining Organic Breeding Pipelines to Produce Improved Varieties and Workforce.” The project is headed by Charles Brummer, the director of the center for plant breeding at the University of California-Davis. The second round of Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative funding enables the organic-plant-breeding project to continue for another four years with the goal of releasing public cultivars of tomatoes, peppers and beans.
The annual Student Organic Seed Symposium will extend its reach in 2021 through a conference grant to provide networking and professional-development opportunities to graduate students studying organic seed. Visit seedalliance.org and plantbreeding.ucdavis.edu and search for "Scope Project" for more information.