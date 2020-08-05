Darren Swartz, an agricultural educator at Bloomer High School, recently earned the Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher Award from the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators. The award was presented during the association’s Professional Development Conference. Swartz also was selected to be considered for the national award. The award recognizes teachers who conduct high-quality agricultural-education programs. The award winners also provide community and professional service.
Swartz has been an instructor at Bloomer High School since 2004. In 2009 he was recognized as a Teacher Turn the Key award winner. In 2008 he was selected as a National Association of Agriculture Educators XLR8 participant during that organization’s professional-development conference.
He has served the Wisconsin Association of Agriculture Educators as alternate vice-president and vice-president from 2011 to 2014 and as president-elect, president and past-president from June 2016 through June 2019.