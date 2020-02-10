The Croatan Institute has joined “Mercoterra,” a Mercaris initiative to compare certified organic-farmland values to comparable conventional-farmland values. Croatan Institute is a non-profit research program focused on ecological resilience and related subjects.
The initial Mercoterra white paper is scheduled for release by the end of the first quarter of 2020. Data and results will be incorporated into the Croatan Institute’s “Soil Wealth” initiative, which seeks to outline the social, environmental and financial benefits of regenerative agriculture.
The institute recently was awarded a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help fund the $1.5 million study. Additional funds are secured through in-kind donations and contributions from partners such as Mercaris.
“Land valuation is a critical component of the added value of organic agriculture,” said Joshua Humphreys, president of the Croatan Institute and co-founder of the Organic Agriculture Revitalization Strategy.
Visit mercaris.com and croataninstitute.org for more information.