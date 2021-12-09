Swarm robotics studied

The use of adaptive swarm robotics has the potential to provide environmental and economic benefits to smart-agriculture efforts. A multidisciplinary group from several Texas A&M University System departments, institutions and agencies is working to establish a configurable, adaptive and scalable swarm system.
"We’ll develop a technical and theoretical groundwork for a system consisting of a physical robotic swarm of both ground and aerial robots, a digital twin simulator for low- and high-fidelity simulations, and a user interface for farmers to use," said Kiju Lee, associate professor in the department of engineering technology and industrial distribution at Texas A&M University.
The approach to smart agriculture, enabled by the technology, could result in reduced waste through better logistics, optimal use of water and fertilizer, and an overall reduction in the use of crop-protection products.
"Current trends in precision agriculture and smart farming mostly focus on larger machinery or a single or a small number of robots equipped and programmed to perform specialized tasks," Lee said. "This project will serve as a pathway toward our long-term goal of establishing a deployable easy-to-use swarm robotic system that can serve as a universal platform for broad agriculture applications."
