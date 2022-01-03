Technology to speed breeding

Development of a tool to accelerate breeding of legumes and sorghum is the aim of researchers from the University of California-Davis. The researchers recently were awarded s $6.5 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to use 3-D modeling, artificial intelligence and crop genetics to develop the tool.
Their research is focused on the common bean, cowpea and sorghum, which are key crops for smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa. Breeders need to rapidly develop new crop varieties as climate change brings about increased temperatures, droughts and other challenges. The new varieties will be grown in conditions not currently experienced in those areas. That drives the need for advanced prediction frameworks to power public breeding programs.
Data, on-the-ground observations and models will be key in the effort. The researchers’ “GEMINI” tool will incorporate that information to predict crop yield, nutritional quality and desirable traits needed for climate adaptability. It also will map crop-suitability zones, including areas for potential new varieties.
The research involves working with breeding programs based in Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania and Uganda, said Christine Diepenbrock, an assistant professor of plant sciences at UC-Davis. On-site breeders will select the traits and plant material to create new crop varieties. Their information will be incorporated into the GEMINI tool.
Diepenbrock is leading the project along with Mason Earles, an assistant professor in the department of biological and agricultural engineering, and Brian Bailey, an assistant professor in the department of plant sciences, also from UC-Davis.
Diepenbrock will focus on breeding and genetics, Earles on artificial intelligence-enabled sensing, and Bailey on 3-D crop modeling.
The team will conduct field evaluations of how sensors may be incorporated into an affordable, scalable system that can be deployed in breeding programs for small-scale producers, Bailey said. Climate projections will be incorporated to reflect changing temperatures, water availability and other factors.
Three-dimensional models will provide simulated data to help artificial-intelligence-based models “learn.” The models also will help to predict and evaluate traits that will be advantageous in different scenarios.
“We need to be able to measure some of the things we want to model,” Earles said. “Artificial intelligence can help accelerate and improve measurements.”
GEMINI denotes GxExM Innovation in Intelligence for climate adaptation. The “G” stands for genotype, “x” represents by, “E” for environment and “M” for management. Visit caes.ucdavis.edu for more information.