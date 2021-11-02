Try new practices -- with help

Peninsula Pride Farms, the Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance and the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance are offering cost-share funds to farmers who conduct trials of cover crops and planting green, open to members and non-members.
Farmers may choose one of three options.
- Plant overwintering cover crops – offers $40 per acre for as many as 25 acres. The option is available to members and non-members who haven’t planted cover crops in the past five years, and agree to do so in fall 2021.
- Plant a multispecies cover-crop mix – offers $60 per acre for as many as 25 acres. The option is available to members and non-members who are planting a multispecies cover-crop mix for winter 2021. At least one species must survive the winter.
- Plant green into a winter cover crop in spring 2022 – offers $60 per acre for as many as 25 acres. The option is available to members and non-members who plant green into a cover crop in spring 2022. The cover crop must not be grazed, hayed or terminated until the spring crop is planted.
The cost-share programs are intended to be learning opportunities. The groups ask that members be willing to share lessons learned from trying a new practice. Members may use farm-information sheets provided to record and track progress with a new practice or use their own form of record-keeping.
All individual farm data is confidential. The application form is due Nov. 15. Contact peninsulapridefarms@gmail.com or lafayetteagstewardship@gmail.com or calumetagstewardship@gmail.com or r.costasilva@tnc.org or 573-639-8971 for more information.