Antimicrobial sales decline

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Veterinary Medicine recently published the "2020 Summary Report on Antimicrobials Sold or Distributed for Use in Food-Producing Animals." The report indicates that domestic sales and distribution of medically important antimicrobial drugs approved for use in food-producing animals decreased by 3 percent between 2019 and 2020. That’s a 38 percent decrease since 2015, which was the peak year of sales.
While sales data intended for food-producing animals don’t necessarily reflect actual use of antimicrobial drugs, sales volume observed through time can be an indicator of market trends related to the products. But when evaluating the progress of efforts to support judicious use of antimicrobials, it’s important to account for additional information such as actual use data, animal demographics, animal-health data, and data on antimicrobial resistance.
FDA’s objective is to slow the development of antimicrobial resistance and preserve the effectiveness of antimicrobials for fighting disease in animals and humans. The agency recognizes that fluctuations in sales volume may occur through time in response to various factors, such as changing animal-health needs or changes in animal populations.
Given the substantial change that occurred with transitioning a large number of products containing medically important antimicrobials from over-the-counter use to a marketing status requiring veterinary oversight at the beginning of 2017, some rebound in the reported sales volume in subsequent years wasn’t unexpected. Affected stakeholders adjusted to new requirements.
While there has been progress made toward antimicrobial-stewardship goals, additional work is needed to address antimicrobial resistance, the agency stated. The Center for Veterinary Medicine’s five-year action plan outlines steps the agency is taking to further foster antimicrobial stewardship. Visit fda.gov for more information.