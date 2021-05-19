Association honors junior members

Holstein Association USA recently named 2021 Distinguished Junior Member semifinalists and 2021 Young Distinguished Junior Member finalists. The National Junior Holstein Association is an organization for individuals younger than 21 years of age. The association has more than 8,000 members in 48 states.
The Distinguished Junior Member award is the greatest honor given to association members, ages 17 to 21. The award recognizes an individual’s commitment to the Holstein breed and involvement in agriculture-related activities. The 2021 Distinguished Junior Member semifinalists are listed.
- Nicole Broege, Janesville, Wisconsin
- Hayley Fernandes, Tulare, California
- Josh Gerbitz, Milton, Wisconsin
- Kendal Jenkins, Columbia Crossroads, Pennsylvania
- Benjamin Kronberg, Milton, Wisconsin
- Laura Littrell, St. Johnsville, New York
- Isaac Nelson, Sleepy Eye, Minnesota
- Gregory Norris, Westhampton, Massachusetts
- Chelsey Patch, Walpole, New Hampshire
- Rachel Rouland, Clifton Springs, New York
- Elizabeth Stoltzfus, Berlin, Pennsylvania
- Madison Weaver, Ephrata, Pennsylvania
The semifinalists will be interviewed at the National Holstein Convention, which is scheduled to be held June 21-24 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Six finalists are announced during the Junior Awards Banquet, which will be held June 23.
Eight finalists have been named in the annual Young Distinguished Junior Member competition. The recognition is designed to reward youth, ages 9 to 16, who demonstrate a firsthand working knowledge of the dairy industry. Applicants must participate in Registered Holstein dairy and other activities, and be role models for other youth and spokespeople for the dairy industry. The 2021 Young Distinguished Junior Member finalists are listed.
- Ashley Brandel, Lake Mills, Wisconsin
- Magen Busker, Ridott, Illinois
- Hayley Daubert, Dayton, Virginia
- Ava Endres, Waunakee, Wisconsin
- Elizabeth Lentz, New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania
- Austin Meyer, Chilton, Wisconsin
- Garrett Ulness, Valders, Wisconsin
- F. Hayden Weaver, Ephrata, Pennsylvania
The Young Distinguished Junior Members finalists also will be recognized during the Junior Awards Banquet.
National Holstein Convention tickets are available by registering online. Visit 2021nationalholsteinconvention.com. Visit holsteinusa.com/juniors or contact kdunklee@holstein.com or 800-952-5200, ext. 4124 for more information.