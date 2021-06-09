Dairy association elects leaders

The American Dairy Science Association recently elected new leaders for the organization’s 2021-2022 term. The international organization is comprised of educators, scientists and industry representatives committed to advancing the dairy industry.
Laura Hernandez, University of Wisconsin-Madison, was elected director of the production division. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in animal science from New Mexico State University. She earned a doctorate in nutritional biochemistry at the University of Arizona. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship in molecular physiology at the University of Cincinnati Medical School before joining the faculty at UW-Madison. Her research focus is the regulation of mammary-gland function and maternal homeostasis during lactation.
David Everett, strategy lead of foundational science with AgResearch, was elected director of the dairy-foods division. He's originally from Australia; he completed a doctorate in food science at UW-Madison. He has 34 years of experience in research and teaching at universities in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States, as well as at the CSIRO Division of Food Processing, an Australian federal-government research center. He's currently the strategy lead for foundational science at AgResearch, New Zealand, an agricultural- and food-research organization.
Everett and Hernandez will serve three-year terms.
Normand St-Pierre of Perdue AgriBusiness was elected vice-president for a one-year term. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Laval University in dairy nutrition. He earned a doctorate at The Ohio State University. He worked for 10 years in the feed industry before returning to Ohio State. After retiring in 2016 from the university as a professor of dairy management he joined Perdue AgriBusiness-Animal Nutrition.
Visit adsa.org for more information.