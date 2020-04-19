The International Dairy Foods Association and the National Milk Producers Federation recently worked together on a plan of action for the U.S. dairy industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are presenting the Milk Crisis Plan for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to U.S. Congressional Agriculture Committee leaders, USDA Secretary Perdue, and leadership at USDA and the White House. The organizations estimate that dairy supply exceeds demand by at least 10 percent – a gap that could widen as supply increases to its seasonal peak and as shelter in place conditions continue.
Their plan for supporting the U.S. dairy through the crisis begins with asking the USDA for as many tools as possible – as quickly as possible – to bridge the supply-demand gap without any longer term market repercussions.
Current situation summarized
Collapse of foodservice industry, massive economic insecurity, export disruptions and seasonally rising milk supply, creating a massive gap between dairy supply and demand
Major supply-chain upheaval as processors, marketers and merchants adapt to declining restaurant sales and surging grocery-store sales
Lacking orders for finished goods, several processing plants are curtailing or ceasing operations, resulting in cancelled milk orders
U.S. dairy producers and cooperatives are dumping significant quantities of milk
Dairy commodity-market prices collapsing
Using the Dairy Margin Coverage formula and prevailing futures prices, farm-margins-over-feed-costs project to $5.80 per hundredweight for the second quarter and $6.76 for the third quarter
Financial stress is building across the supply chain
With more than 10 million Americans already losing jobs, food banks are seeing significant increases in demand, a trend that will likely intensify in weeks ahead
Objectives outlined
Use as many tools as possible as quickly as possible to bridge the supply-demand gap
Provide aid to dairy producers
Alleviate systemic financial-liquidity risks across the supply chain
Stabilize commodity markets
Fill U.S. food banks with dairy products for distribution to growing numbers of people in economic distress
Immediately address food insecurity by removing restrictions that limit availability of dairy products across USDA food and feeding programs
Balance urgent needs against long-term implications – tie producer aid to limits in milk production and to the extent possible, avoid supply overhangs
Producer initiatives outlined
Producer market-balancing assistance
Goal – help offset steep decline in farm-milk prices and encourage producers to reduce excess supply resulting from demand disappearance
Pay producers $3 per hundredweight on 90 percent of their production if they reduce production by 10 percent from March 2020 baseline
Program runs from April through September
Payments during any one of the months would be suspended if the average of the Class III and Class IV prices for that month exceeds $16 per hundredweight
Temporary milk-disposal reimbursement
Goal – compensate producers and handlers for milk that must be disposed of due to supply-chain disruptions resulting from COVID-19 pandemic
Provide coverage of milk at the USDA Class IV – or lowest value class – price
Administer program through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service’s Federal Milk Marketing Order audit function
Program runs from April through June – peak production season
Processor initiatives outlined
Recourse loan program to support working capital
Goal – expand availability of working capital for processors. Program would allow firms to carry heavier-than-normal inventories and reduce systemic financial-liquidity risk
USDA does use recourse loans in other commodity areas
Cover as many products as possible – basic commodities in addition to specialty cheeses, Class II products and so on
Loans would cover Federal Milk Marketing Order component-ingredient costs, not packaging, plant margins, warehouse costs and so on
Forgivable loan program to support processor operations – modeled on U.S. Small Business Administration program
Goal – provide loans to processors enduring significant reductions in sales
Recipients required to continue to purchase milk from dairy producers
Recipients required to maintain staffing
Loans forgiven after compliance for a stated period
Consumer initiatives outlined
Dairy-product purchases for food banks
Immediately begin to purchase substantial volumes of dairy products for feeding programs
Satisfies two objectives – creates demand for dairy products, helping to stabilize markets and helping to address surging food insecurity as the economy contracts
Allow a broad array of products and packaging – to the extent possible, provide flexibility to increase speed and convenience
Modify all federal feeding programs to eliminate restrictions that limit consumer choice including the Women, Infants and Children program and the School Lunch program
Eliminate all restrictions on the Women, Infants and Children program. Permit all states flexibility with container-size selection for milk, cheese and yogurt and allow all fat levels of milk, to not mandate 1-percent milk for women and children older than 2 years of age through calendar year 2020
Continue to allow flexibility of school meals to operate under summer foodservice program rules that permit all fat levels and types of milk and expand options for serving sizes of milk larger than 8 ounces to be offered with meals
Other initiatives outlined
Re-open Dairy Margin Coverage program
Goal – extend dairy-producer financial safety-net support
Examine USDA ability to allow producers to retroactively sign up for 2020 Dairy Margin Coverage with sign-up required for the remainder of farm bill with no premium discount
Improve existing nutrition programs to address food insecurity
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
The International Dairy Foods Association and National Milk Producers Federation urge USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service to use every administrative tool at its disposal to use the $15.8 billion provided for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to maximize the buying power of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients.
At a time when the nation faces double-digit unemployment, reliance on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by consumers will increase. The average American household spends about $700 per month on food. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program maximum monthly allotment for a family of four is $450 per month. By finding ways to increase the buying power of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients on an emergency basis, USDA could address consumer food insecurity at a time when dairy is facing massive demand destruction.
In the Food and Nutrition Service’s 2016 report on foods typically purchased by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program households, 11 percent of goods purchased by the households were dairy products. In the subcategory groupin, the most purchased item was white fluid milk. In the top 100 products, there are more than seven in the top 50 and 15 in the top 100 that are either 100 percent dairy or that prominently feature dairy
Increasing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-household spending power would be an action that would rely on the existing supply chain to address the food-insecurity issues resulting from the current crisis.
Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive Program
The International Dairy Foods Association and the National Milk Producers Federation urge USDA to release the request for proposals for the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive Program so applications for projects can begin to be developed and to increase funding assigned to the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive Program.
The program was created in the 2018 Farm Bill and authorized as much as $20 million to fund projects to develop and test methods for increasing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program milk purchases through partnerships between nonprofits or government entities and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailers. The fiscal year 2020 Agriculture Appropriations law provided $1 million for the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive Program to develop and test milk incentives in the marketplace. The Food and Nutrition Service is evaluating the request for proposals.
In addition to the immediate administrative priorities, the National Milk Producers Federation and the International Dairy Foods Association stated they’re ready to work with Congress and USDA as discussions begin on the next coronavirus legislative package. They support additional funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in subsequent legislation and additional funding for the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive Program.
Maximize international food aid
Investigate how to move food to people in need elsewhere in the world while staying within the boundaries of international trade agreements
Visit https://www.idfa.org/ and https://www.nmpf.org/ and https://fnsprod.azureedge.net/sites/default/files/ops/SNAPFoodsTypicallyPurchased.pdf for more information.