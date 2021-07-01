Dairy Resources

World Dairy Expo show entries accepted
Entries for the 2021 World Dairy Expo Dairy Cattle Show are now being accepted. Entries for the show are exclusively online, which is new in 2021. The transition provides exhibitors greater ease in managing entries and streamlines the late-entry process.
The summer junior two-year-old cow class has been added to the International Jersey Show and International Junior Jersey Show for 2021. Animals exhibited in that class are born between June 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2019 and must be in milking form at World Dairy Expo.
A lifetime-production cow class has been added to the International Guernsey Show and International Junior Guernsey Show for cows of any age. They must have produced at least 100,000 pounds of milk or 7,700 pounds of combined fat and protein as recorded in their lifetime production on an official Dairy Herd Improvement Association or Dairy Herd Improvement Registry test.
Entries are due no later than 11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time Sept. 6. Late entries may be submitted online through Sept. 16 for an increased fee or until 5 p.m. Central Standard Time the day before the respective breed meetings for an additional charge.
World Dairy Expo is scheduled to be held Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Entry information, the schedule of events, rules and other updates may be found in the premium book, which is available at worlddairyexpo.com. Contact lbreuch@wdexpo.com or amagnochi@wdexpo.com for more information.
California farm serves as Net Zero Project pilot
Trinkler Dairy Farm of Ceres, California, is the first pilot farm in the Net Zero Initiative. The initiative is an on-farm pathway to advance the industrywide 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals set through the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. The goals focus on achieving carbon neutrality, optimizing water usage and improving water quality.
Work is underway to identify additional partners to conduct pilots on as many as five dairies. The goal is to test technologies and practices within the Net Zero Initiative’s Dairy Scale for Good pillar. The initiative will enable farms of all sizes and geographies to advance environmental progress and demonstrate the economic viability of achieving net-zero emissions.
Trinkler Dairy Farms has been supplying milk to Carnation since 2014. With an initial $1.5-million investment from Nestlé, the dairy will install technology and incorporate practices to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions. The goal is to achieve a reduction of 30 percent by 2023 and to achieve net-zero emissions within five years.
The initiative focuses on feed production, enteric-methane reduction, energy efficiency and manure management. Caleb Harper, who serves as executive director of the Dairy Scale for Good pilot program, said that economic viability and the ability to diversify revenue streams are key factors for farmers who choose to participate in the project. The pilot works to reduce the risk of investment so it can be applied to all farms across the country to improve environmental performance and the farmer’s bottom line, he said.
The impact at Trinkler Dairy Farm will be assessed using science-based measurement tools. Data will be analyzed by checkoff and academic scientists beginning in 2022. Nestlé will scale the solutions implemented at the farm to more dairy farms in coming years. Visit usdairy.com for more information.
Fat-free grass-fed milk launched
To meet consumer demand for a fat-free grass-fed organic milk option, Organic Valley has launched Fat Free Grassmilk. The company’s Grassmilk line is made with milk from third-party certified grass-fed cows on organic family farms.
Cows must be on pasture for more than 150 days per year and fed 100 percent grass and dried forages year around to earn certification. The resulting milk features the subtle seasonal flavors of the pasture that consumers look for in a grass-fed product, according to Organic Valley. Visit organicvalley.coop for more information.
Animal-care program certified
The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management animal-care program recently earned certification for animal-welfare evaluation by the the Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization. The certification organization provides training and certification credentials for animal-welfare auditors and audits for all sectors of food-animal production.
The certification provides another layer of assurance to the supply chain that Farmers Assuring Responsible Management is a comprehensive and rigorous tool that ensures dairy products are produced responsibly, said Emily Yeiser Stepp, vice-president of the Farmers Assuring Responsible Management program.
The program underwent a thorough review process of its Animal Care Version 4 standards, resources and evaluator-training materials as compared to standards set by the Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization. The review ensured that the program evaluation includes all the key components required for evaluation of livestock animal welfare and is committed to continuous improvement. Visit nationaldairyfarm.com and animalauditor.org for more information.