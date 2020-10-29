Shirt sales support food banks, dairy industry
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more people are facing food insecurity. Milk is one of the most requested items at food banks.
That’s why Sydney Endres and Mariah Martin are continuing their “Support Local Farmers” clothing sales. Since May the graduates of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have sold 1,000 shirts. With the proceeds from those sales, they’ve donated more than $14,000-worth of dairy products to both Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Feeding America.
With the addition of sweatshirts and a new design focused on cheese, they said they hope to donate a total of $20,000 before the holidays.
“By donating milk and cheese we can help fill the need while helping the dairy industry find more homes for its products,” Endres said.
Martin said, “We’ve been overwhelmed with the support of this project from our families, friends and strangers across the United States.”
Endres was raised on her family’s Jersey dairy farm and currently resides there. She is an area representative and type-appraiser for the American Jersey Cattle Association. Although Martin wasn’t raised on a farm, her family has a history in the dairy industry dating back seven generations. She is a marketing executive for Filament.
The two women designed the shirts and worked with a printer in DeForest, Wisconsin, to create them in a variety of sizes and styles. All proceeds from the "Support Local Farmers" clothing will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin’s "Adopt-A-Dairy-Cow" and Feeding America’s "Great American Milk Drive." Proceeds from the new "Stay Cheesy" clothing will be used to buy cheese from Saputo and donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin.
Orders must be placed by midnight Nov. 13. The clothing will be mailed by Dec. 21 or available for pick up in early December at X Per T's Printwear at 100 Commerce Street in Deforest, Wisconsin. Visit storessimple.com/xperts/groupproducts.php?prodgroup_id=4642&prodgroupbypass=true or contact mkmartin@uwalumni.com for more information.
Methane-to-fuel partnership formed
The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Agra Energy Corporation recently formed a partnership to promote a new technology that converts biogas to fuel. Agra Energy’s Micro-GTL – gas-to-liquids – technology converts methane-rich biogas into liquid fuels that meet diesel-fuel specifications.
A pilot unit is being installed and connected to the university’s digester on Allen Farms in Oshkosh. A portion of the biogas produced from dairy manure will be used to create synthetic-fuel products. Goals for the pilot project are listed.
- yielding results appropriate for commercial applications
- producing fuel that meets diesel specifications
- evaluating operations, controls and safety to support commercial design and manufacturing
- creating academic research opportunities and student internship opportunities at Agra Energy labs
The plan is to create a new industry that converts biogas from agricultural businesses into a new source of scalable, renewable fuels across the country, said Tony Long, president and chief technology officer of Agra Energy.
Agra Energy and UW-Oshkosh also are pursuing research and development opportunities through grants to advance technology and provide students with pathways to employment in the engineering and renewable-energy sectors. Visit agraenergy.com and uwosh.edu for more information.
Dairy-automation firm breaks ground
Lely recently broke ground for its new North American campus in Pella, Iowa. The facility is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022.
The new campus will enable Lely to further support the North American dairy industry and Lely Center distribution partners across the United States and Canada, according to Chad Huyser, president of Lely North America. Upon completion of the new facility the company plans to move all of its current operations from existing facilities under one roof. The new facility will feature manufacturing of the Lely Astronaut A5 robotic-milking system and Luna cow brushes. It also will feature capacity to manufacture additional products and provide a training facility for employees and distribution partners. Visit lely.com/us for more information.
World dairy-situation report published
The International Dairy Federation recently published the “World Dairy Situation Report 2020.” The report features country reports and analyses for more than 50 dairy-producing countries. It also features supply and demand trends affecting the dairy sector.
Added to the 2020 report is a chapter dedicated to the preliminary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and how the dairy sector is adapting its practices to continue to produce safe and sustainable dairy products. Visit fil-idf.org or contact info@fil-idf.org for more information.
Technology, food entrepreneurs sought
Dairy Farmers of America is now accepting applications for the 2021 DFA CoLab Accelerator. The program will provide business entrepreneurs three months of training and mentorship. Dairy Farmers of America seeks early-stage agricultural-technology and food-product companies.
Sought are early-stage companies with applications or technologies related to any portion of the dairy value chain such as product testing, data management, herd health and management, supply-chain optimization, sustainability and traceability. Categories of particular interest to Dairy Farmers of America are antibiotic alternatives, renewable- or alternative-energy methods, farm-labor solutions, food-waste technologies, automation and robotics, on-farm connectivity, animal identification and monitoring, and animal-transport technologies.
The sky is the limit in the food sector as long as one of the main ingredients is dairy, said Doug Dresslaer, director of innovation at Dairy Farmers of America. The 2020 accelerator featured several entrepreneurs who had developed products using byproducts such as whey, for example.
The accelerator’s coordinators will provide educational sessions on finance, business development, distribution and supply chain, product development, brand building, sales and marketing, packaging, and pricing. The 2021 DFA CoLab Accelerator will begin in early April 2021. Visit dfamilk.com for more information.