The National Dairy Shrine honors past and present dairy-industry leaders. The shrine’s 2020 Pioneer Awards are being presented to four individuals in recognition of their contributions to the dairy industry. Their portraits will be displayed at the National Dairy Hall of Fame at the National Dairy Shrine Museum in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Among the individuals is Randall Geiger.
A posthumous pioneer award honors Geiger, a well-regarded dairyman and dairy-cooperative leader. He and his wife, Rosalie Geiger, established Ran-Rose Dairy Farms. They bred and developed a herd of Registered Holsteins recognized for production and milk quality. “Ran-Rose Cream Spirit” in 1994 became Wisconsin’s lifetime milk-production leader with a total of 342,000 pounds.
The farm earned the Manitowoc County Dairy Herd Improvement Association Udder Health Award for its low somatic-cell count every year from 1996 to 2015. The farm earned in 2002 the National Mastitis Council’s National Dairy Quality Award. Through the years the farm earned Progressive Breeder of Registry awards, Progressive Genetics awards and Gold Medal Dam and Dam of Merit honors from Holstein Association USA.
Geiger served on numerous community, state and national committees and boards. When the Kasson Cheese plant at Brillion, Wisconsin, filed for bankruptcy in 1989 and dairy farmers weren’t paid for their milk, he worked to make changes to the Wisconsin Producer Security law.
He served as president of the Manitowoc Milk Producers Cooperative from 1998 to 2013. He was a driving force in the formation of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative, which brought together in 2013 Manitowoc Milk, Family Dairies USA and Milwaukee Cooperative Milk Producers.
Geiger also was instrumental in creating educational scholarships for farm youth when Manitowoc Milk Producers received a monetary bequest from radio personality Bill Walters. As a result of Geiger’s efforts FarmFirst has awarded more than $145,000 in scholarships to 165 students.
Serving on the board of the National Milk Producers Federation from 2008 to 2013 Geiger helped guide the organization’s environmental and milk-marketing committees. In 2003 he was part of a group of dairy producers who oversaw the formation of the Cooperatives Working Together program, a self-help program aimed at improving dairy-farm income.
He mentored numerous young people. Among the many honors he received during his life were the UW-Madison-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences’ Honorary Recognition Award in 2005, the “Master Agriculturalist” award from the "Wisconsin Agriculturalist" in 2009, and the Cooperative Network’s Cooperative Builder Award in 2017. Visit www.dairyshrine.org or contact info@dairyshrine.org for more information.