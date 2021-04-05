Farms to feature grazing, cover-crop benefits

Sand County Foundation will work with four Wisconsin farmers to demonstrate the conservation and economic benefits of rotational grazing livestock on cover crops. Each of the participants is a member of the Sauk Soil and Water Improvement Group. The farmer-led watershed protection group focuses on improving soil health and water quality while preserving family farms, enhancing the local farming culture and educating the public. The four participating farmers are listed.
- Roger Bindl, Spring Green
- Ron Bula, Baraboo
- Ron Schoepp, Lodi
- Darren Yanke, Loganville
Sand County Foundation is a national non-profit that works at the intersection of agriculture and environmental improvement. Its three-year grazing project is supported by a grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program. Randy Jackson, an agronomy professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is a key partner in the project titled “Onto Greener Pastures with Rotational Grazing and Cover Crops.” Visit northcentral.sare.org and projects.sare.org/sare_project/lnc20-440 for more information.