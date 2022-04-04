Five graduate from academy

Five dairy farmers and allied-industry professionals recently received recognition for completing the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s Cornerstone Dairy Academy. The two-day program focuses on enhancing the skills of communication, visionary thinking, ethical leadership, servant-oriented leadership and professional etiquette.
The presenters also equip attendees with tools to work through workplace challenges caused by generational differences and varying types of emotional intelligence.
The academy was held in conjunction with the PDPW Business Conference, held March 16-17 at the Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. The academy graduates completed the program’s three pillars – influential, visionary and servant leadership.
The graduates are all from Wisconsin – Sara Griswold of Beaver Dam, Kalista Hodorff of Eden, Michael Kortuem of Marshfield, Brooke Trustem of Evansville, and Danielle Warmka of Fox Lake. Visit www.PDPW.org or call 800-947-7379 for more information.