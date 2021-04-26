May is 'Cheese Month'

May is American Cheese Month and Wisconsin, the State of Cheese, will celebrate all month long. Wisconsin also will be celebrating its 180th anniversary of cheesemaking. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is engaging consumers by highlighting Wisconsin cheese in stores and restaurants across the country, through virtual events and on social media.
About 6,000 retail locations and more than 1,200 restaurants across the country will showcase Wisconsin specialty cheeses in May. Several retail chains will highlight cheeses with the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese badge. Wisconsin cheese is available in 99 percent of grocery stores across the country, according to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
Restaurants nationwide will feature menu items made with Wisconsin cheese. Look for “Wonders of Wisconsin” menu items at restaurants such as Cousin’s, Culver’s, Donato’s, Little Greek Fresh Grill, Minsky’s, Tom & Chee-Goldstar and Topper’s.
Visit WisconsinCheese.com/WondersOfWisconsin to enter the ticket lottery for free exclusive events. Each selected participant will learn from cheesemakers, chefs and affineurs – individuals who age cheese. They also will receive a free shipment of cheese and accompaniments for the event. The events are listed.
- Harmonious Pairings: A Night of Music and Cheese
- The Art of Affinage with Expert Eric Meredith
- Cheese, Cheers and Beers: Game Night Done Right
- Find Your Inner Chef: Cooking School with a Top-Rated Chef
The month-long celebration will end May 26 with “The Great Wisconsin Cheese Raffle: A 180th Anniversary Spectacular.” The event will feature award-winning cheesemakers and surprise celebrity guests. Visit wisconsincheese.com/wondersofwisconsin and WisconsinDairy.org and cheeselandia.com for more information.