Livestock Roundup

USDA extends hog deadline
Hog producers who sold hogs through a spot market sale during the COVID-19 pandemic now have until April 15 to submit their applications for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program. The Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program assists hog producers who sold hogs through a spot market sale from April 16, 2020, through Sept. 1, 2020, the period during which those producers faced the greatest reduction in market prices due to the pandemic. USDA is offering the Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program in response to a reduction in packer production and supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in fewer negotiated hogs being procured and subsequent decreased market prices. Visit farmers.gov/smhpp for more information.
Rapid test developed
A team of Purdue University researchers are now developing a rapid pen-side test for African swine fever, a highly contagious swine disease. The National Animal Health Laboratory Network and the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program has provided $1 million to Mohit Verma, assistant professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University, for the project. The research funding was included in the U.S. Farm Bill to build up the nation’s ability to quickly detect and respond to high-consequence diseases.
Verma is collaborating with Purdue University scientists Darryl Ragland, associate professor of veterinary medicine, and Jonathan Alex Pasternak, an assistant professor of animal sciences, to create a portable paper-strip test for the disease. The project follows in the footsteps of Verma’s success developing similar tests for COVID-19 and bovine respiratory disease.
A saliva or blood sample will be used for the test. Within a cartridge, the sample is mixed with primers and reagents developed by the team and gently heated. The included paper strip then changes colors if African swine fever DNA is present. Visit www.purdue.edu for more information.
Swine-virus facts available
A new fact sheet from the Iowa Pork Industry Center, Feed Additives to Mitigate the Risk of Virus-contaminated Feed, focuses on three research papers that evaluated compounds to mitigate virus-contaminated feed. The Iowa State University-Extension swine specialist Mark Storlie is one of the authors. He described the compounds and the specifics for each paper. A specific mode of action is not identified. While some products mitigate the viral load or/and viability in the feed, other products may support the immune system, gut environment or something yet to be determined to support pig productivity similar to non-challenged pigs. Chris Rademacher, Iowa State-Extension swine veterinarian, and Scott Dee with Pipestone Research are the other authors of the fact sheet. Visit www.ipic.iastate.edu/publications/IPIC-MS-RiskMitigationInFeed.pdf for more information.
Invention improves sow welfare
A patented Purdue University invention designed to cool sows and decrease their respiration rate while farrowing has recently been licensed to Innovative Heating Technologies for further beta testing and commercialization.
The cooling pads, developed by Allan Schinckel, a professor in the department of animal sciences at Purdue University, and Robert Stwalley, clinical assistant professor in the department of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University, are two-foot-by-four-foot aluminum tread plates on top of copper pipes that circulate water. Because there is only room for the sow on the pad, piglets that need to stay warm are off the edge while they feed. Sensors in the pad can determine if the sow is getting too hot and then circulate new water, cooling the pad again.
Schinckel, Stwalley and their students have published several peer-reviewed papers on sow lactation heat production, feed intake and the technology in journals including Applied Engineering in Agriculture, Journal of Animal Science, The Professional Animal Scientist and American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.
Schinckel and Stwalley's research received funding from a Purdue University AgSEED grant, Trask Innovation Fund grant, National Pork Board Student Research or Extension Experience grant and the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network. Email aschinck@purdue.edu for more information.
USDA confirms N.Y. avian flu
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a non-commercial backyard flock in Suffolk County, New York.
Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center, which is part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, and confirmed at the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is working closely with state animal health officials in New York on a joint incident response. State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent highly pathogenic avian influenza detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of the avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. Visit www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources for more information.
Determination set for cattle
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced it has made a low-risk determination for the marketing of products, including food, from two genome-edited beef cattle and their offspring after determining that the intentional genomic alteration does not raise any safety concerns. The intentional genomic alteration results in the equivalent genotype and short-hair coat trait seen in some conventionally bred cattle, known as a “slick” coat. It is the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s first low-risk determination for enforcement discretion for an intentional genomic alteration in an animal for food use.
Based on the agency’s review of scientific data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has determined that the product is low-risk and does not raise any safety concerns, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not expect the product developer of the intentional genomic alteration to pursue the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval prior to marketing. Visit www.fda.gov for more information.
Angus executive director named
The American Angus Association recently named Jaclyn Upperman executive director of the Angus Foundation. She will lead the foundation’s mission of serving Angus youth, education and research.
Upperman has served as the American Angus Association director of events and education, including junior activities, for eight years. Many of the junior programs are funded by the foundation, providing opportunities for Angus youth to develop strong leadership skills for the future of the breed and agriculture.
A native of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Upperman served on the National Junior Angus Association board of directors from 2009 to 2011. She worked for the American Chianina Association before directing the events and education department for Angus.
Upperman replaces Thomas Marten, who leaves the foundation to pursue seminary studies. Marten joined the foundation in 2020 and had a significant impact in his two years. Caitlyn Brandt, who has worked side-by-side with Upperman for six years, will be promoted to the director of events and junior activities. Visit angus.org/Foundation for more information.
Ventilation video series offered
Proper barn ventilation is a key factor in promoting swine health and productivity. AP, the swine equipment brand of AGCO, has developed a new ventilation video series with tips to help producers unlock better year-round performance.
The series, consisting of 14 brief videos, is narrated by Mark Oberreuter, AP senior technician and ventilation expert.
The videos cover various topics.
• Creating ideal winter barn environment.
• Know when ceiling inlets are adjusted properly.
• Avoid ventilation failures.
• Use ceiling inlets to create the best environment for pigs.
• Know the three most common ventilation mistakes and how to easily fix them.
• Know what to do in the event a controller stops working.
Visit automatedproduction.com for more information.