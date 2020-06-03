Youth receive pig-project grants
Forty-six Wisconsin youth recently earned $50 grants to help offset the costs of their upcoming 4-H and FFA swine projects from the Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee.
- Callie Behling, Athens
- Drew Benninger, Reeseville
- Madison Calvert, Cuba City
- McKenzie Calvert, Cuba City
- Payton Calvert, Cuba City
- Kendra Christensen, Star Prairie
- Emily Christian, Wausau
- Calvin Davis, Trempealeau
- Milo Davis, Trempealeau
- Charlie DeCloux, Menomonee Falls
- Adelle Dittman, New Richmond
- Ava Finger, Juneau
- Audrey Gartman, Sheboygan
- Kimberly Hankel, Endeavor
- Denali Huebner, Westby
- Odessa Huebner, Westby
- Emma Inman, Pulaski
- Raiden Jacque, Thorp
- Karmin Kilpin, Elkhorn
- Kevin Kitchen, Augusta
- Bella Langrehr, Sparta
- Bo Langrehr, Sparta
- Brody Lindner, Platteville
- Kaycee Lindner, Platteville
- Zachary Magnus, Neillsville
- Madison Mertz, Hilbert
- Mason Mertz, Hilbert
- McKayla Mertz, Hilbert
- Shelby Meyer, Deer Park
- Hayley Mitchell, Boscobel
- Macy Mitchell, Boscobel
- Braedan Mlodik, Wittenberg
- Kailei Mlodik, Wittenberg
- Erik O’Brien, La Crosse
- Jed Olson, Coon Valley
- Maison Payne, Mondoro
- Vanessa Poppy, Omro
- Michael Powell, Mt. Horeb
- Emma Steuck, Montello
- Jack Steuck, Montello
- Lindsey Strauch, Fairchild
- Hannah Tremaine, Oconomowoc
- Allie Jo Wittman, Kaukauna
- Coryna Wittman, Kaukauna
- Alissa Wolff; Wausau
The Youth Pig Project grant program began in 2003 to encourage youth to become involved in the Wisconsin pork industry through projects that offer opportunities to develop life skills and showcase career opportunities.
Wisconsin youth submitted 84 applications for consideration. The application included information on their project goals, simple budget for the project, Youth for the Quality Care of Animals certification date, future goals as they relate to the pork industry and a paragraph stating why the Wisconsin Pork Association should select them for the Youth Pig Project grant. Visit www.wppa.org for more information.
Free egg courses available
The American Egg Board is offering free access to the EggPro curriculum until the end of 2020. The curriculum includes 25 continuing-education credits from the American Culinary Federation for the Egg Foundations module of the curriculum or five continuing-education credits from the Egg Functionality module. Visit rouxbe.com/eggpro for more information.
Social-media contest open
The American Lamb Board recently created a consumer social-media contest to inspire increased at-home usage of American lamb. The Great American Lamb Challenge runs May 1 through June 30. For the campaign’s contest, consumers are being challenged to prepare two different lamb dishes, one for enjoying at home and one that is easily portable to share with another family, frontline worker or somebody who cannot go out to shop. To enter the contest, consumers must share photos of their two prepared lamb dishes on Instagram and tag the American Lamb Board -- @fanoflamb -- by June 30 for a chance to win prizes. For every person that completes the challenge, the board will donate to Feeding America. Visit www.americanlamb.com for more information.
Remember spring horse vaccinations
As mosquitoes and biting flies emerge for spring, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is reminding horse owners that it’s time to vaccinate for Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile virus. It also is important to consider testing requirements for Equine Infectious Anemia.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile virus are carried by mosquitoes, and vaccinating horses during the spring protects equines before peak mosquito season. In 2019, Wisconsin had five confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis and no cases of West Nile virus. The state has had as many as 24 confirmed cases of each disease in a single year.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile virus may cause brain inflammation, and equine mortality rates approach 90 percent for Eastern Equine Encephalitis and 30 percent for West Nile virus. While humans may be infected, the viruses do not pass between people and horses. Transmission occurs when mosquitoes carry viruses from infected birds and bite warm-blooded animals.
Symptoms are similar for both diseases but tend to be more severe with Eastern Equine Encephalitis. They include depression, appetite loss, drooping eyelids and lower lip, fever, weakness, twitching, paralysis or lack of coordination, aimless wandering, circling, blindness, seizures and inability to stand.
Equine Infectious Anemia is a blood-borne viral disease that is potentially fatal and commonly spread by biting insects like horseflies and deerflies, or from sharing equipment contaminated with another equine’s blood. It is important to remember that Equine Infectious Anemia testing requirements apply to all equids, including donkeys and mules.
Many equine owners run Equine Infectious Anemia tests annually because changes of ownership and most movement situations require proof of negative tests within the previous 12 months. In 2019, there were two cases of Equine Infectious Anemia in Wisconsin — the first time in almost 15 years that Equine Infectious Anemia was diagnosed in the state.
Equine Infectious Anemia does not affect people, and there is no vaccine or treatment. Symptoms include fever, weight loss, yellowing of body tissue, anemia, swelling of the limbs and weakness; equines may be asymptomatic.
While vaccination can be effective, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection offers tips to limit horse exposure to mosquitoes.
- Remove items that could collect stagnant water.
- Keep rain gutters draining properly; turn wading pools and wheelbarrows upside down.
- Clean and chlorinate pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.
- Empty and replace water in birdbaths at least once per week.
- Consider keeping horses in the barn from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
Visit www.datcp.wi.gov and search for "horse" for more information.
Company initiates fundraiser
With the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on so many Americans, Zoetis is initiating a special fundraising initiative to support those in need. Zoetis is asking cow-calf producers to submit inspiring pictures or videos at www.CalvingSeason.com to celebrate the commitment of cattle producers. Every submission will raise money to meet the challenges posed by the global crisis. For every photo or video submitted between April 17 and May 29, Zoetis will donate $1 to the COVID-19 Response Fund with Feeding America. The Response Fund was established to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic. Use the hashtag #CalvingSeason to post photos on all social media channels. and share the success that comes with difficult work and the importance of supporting those in need. Visit www.zoetisUS.com for more information.
USDA establishes center for livestock producers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is establishing a National Incident Coordination Center to provide direct support to producers whose animals cannot move to market as a result of processing-plant closures due to COVID-19. Going forward, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Coordination Center, state veterinarians and other state officials will be assisting to help identify potential alternative markets if a producer is unable to move animals, and if necessary, advise and assist on depopulation and disposal methods.
Additionally the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will mobilize and deploy assets of the National Veterinary Stockpile as needed and secure the services of contractors that can supply additional equipment, personnel and services, much as it did during the large-scale Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza emergency in 2015.
The USDA’s Natural Resources and Conservation Service will be providing state-level technical assistance to producers and will provide cost-share assistance under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program in line with program guidelines for disposal. Visit www.usda.gov for more information.
Aquaculture pre-proposals sought
The North Central Regional Aquaculture Center is now seeking pre-proposals in research and outreach that supports the aquaculture industry in the North Central Region. There is about $1 million available to fund projects for as long as two years starting in 2021. Information from the 2020 Listening Sessions held in Columbus, Ohio, should be used to develop pre-proposals that address industry needs. Visit www.ncrac.org and search for "listening sessions" to view the listening sessions. A requirement for all pre-proposals is that they include three letters of support from industry members not directly associated with the proposed project. Visit www.ncrac.org for more information.