Livestock Roundup

Winners awarded at show
The Roll of Victory Show Heifer of the Year, Roll of Victory Show Bull of the Year and Roll of Victory Breeder of the Year were recently named at the 2021 National Angus Convention and Trade Show awards dinner.
The Roll of Victory Show Heifer of the Year was Seldom Rest Sandy 9080, owned by Suter Clark of Gretna, Virginia. The heifer received grand champion honors at the 2021 Western National Angus Futurity, stood reserve grand champion at the 2020 North American International Livestock Expo, reserve intermediate champion heifer at the inaugural Cattlemen’s Congress and champion intermediate heifer at the Dixie National.
The Roll of Victory Show Bull of the Year was Silveiras Forbes 8088, owned by Chris & Sharee Sankey of Council Grove, Kansas; Silveira Bros. of Madera, California; and Rockin S Ranch Inc. of Riverdale, California. Silveiras Forbes 8088 was named Grand Champion Bull at the 2021 Western National Angus Futurity and Atlantic National Angus Show. He was also Supreme Champion Open Angus Animal at Atlantic National Angus Show, Grand Champion Bull at Cattlemen’s Congress and Grand Champion Bull at the 2020 Kansas State Fair.
Recognized with top honors as the Roll of Victory Breeder of the Year was Express Ranches of Yukon, Oklahoma. The operation won with 751 Roll of Victory points, a 227-point margin of victory. Express Ranches has won Breeder of the Year every year since 2012.
The show season runs from June 1 through May 31. Points for those shows are accumulated on an annual basis. Visit www.angus.org for more information.
Beef-certification meetings scheduled
The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Beef Council will be hosting a set schedule of in-person Beef Quality Assurance certification meetings during the coming months. Beef Quality Assurance certification is valid for three years, so producers who certified in 2018-2019 will need to be recertified.
To attend the in-person meetings, farmers should register seven days before the meeting date because attendance may be limited based on location capacity and to follow any COVID guidelines in place at that time. Walk-ins may be allowed. Due to limited capacity, it is encouraged that one individual per farm attend the in-person meetings. The individual attending the meeting will hold the Beef Quality Assurance certification; family members and employees are covered by that certification when it is filed with the market(s). It is each individuals’ responsibility to share certification details with markets. Visit tinyurl.com/2hr5karf for a complete list of in-person meetings. Call 800-728-2333 for more information.
Deer at deer farm test positive
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently confirmed that a white-tailed deer from an Eau Claire County hunt ranch has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. Positive samples from a three-year-old buck were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
The herd of approximately 15 deer is under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff. The ranch was confirmed to have received the deer from a Waukesha County deer farm, which also has been placed under quarantine. Visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/FarmRaisedDeer.aspx for more information.
Information center receives funding
The National Pork Board recently announced an additional $15 million investment of Pork Checkoff funds in the Swine Health Information Center, extending funding for the center through 2027. Launched with checkoff funds in 2015, the Swine Health Information Center works to protect and enhance the health of the U.S. swine herd through coordinated global disease monitoring, targeted research investments that minimize the impact of future disease threats and analysis of swine health data. The Swine Health Information Center has also been involved in foreign animal disease work, including a Biosecurity Risk Assessment. Released in September 2021 and conducted by EpiX Analytics, the report looked at eight potential pathways, and it found no major areas have been overlooked to prevent the introduction of African swine fever to the United States. Visit www.swinehealth.org for more information.
Individuals selected for leadership institute
The National Pork Producers Council and the National Pork Board recently began the 2022 class of the Pork Leadership Institute, a jointly funded and organized training curriculum designed to develop future leaders for the U.S. pork industry.
Pork producers are nominated for the Pork Leadership Institute, with National Pork Producers Council staff working closely with state pork association executives and field representatives to identify key individuals.
Each year about 15 to 20 producers are selected to participate in the program. There are 18 producers in the Pork Leadership Institute class of 2022.
• Katie Beckman of Utah
• Carl Brehe of Missouri
• Jill Brokaw of Illinois
• Heidi Flory of Pennsylvania
• Jason Foster of South Dakota
• John Giefer of Minnesota
• Jerry Hairr of North Carolina
• John Wesley Hairr of North Carolina
• Phillip Hord of Ohio
• Alexandra Kraber of Iowa
• Jarred Lorenz of Mississippi
• Lauren Nagel of Indiana
• Mark Schleisman of Iowa
• Nick Seger of Ohio
• Jon Tangen of Oklahoma
• Jared Teuscher of Idaho
• Ismael Villalobos of Oklahoma
• Morgan Wonderly of California
The comprehensive year-long program consists of five learning sessions, running from February to November. Selected participants are educated on the legislative and regulatory processes, the importance of international trade, the roles of the national pork organizations and their state pork associations, and the issues facing producers. They are trained to be spokespeople for the pork industry and grassroots activists able to disseminate pro-active targeted messages about the industry. Visit www.nppc.org for more information.
Livestock owners reminded to renew
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, in partnership with the Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium, recently began sending more than 60,000 premises renewals to the state’s livestock owners. State law requires that all livestock owners register where their animals are kept, and current registrants must renew their premises registration by July 31.
Registrants can contact the Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium to renew prior to July 31 and do not have to wait until they receive a letter. Livestock owners must register their premises regardless of the number of animals they keep; there is no cost to register. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection uses the information to rapidly respond to animal disease outbreaks to protect animal health, the food supply, public safety and Wisconsin’s agriculture economy. Visit wiid.org/premises-registration-renewal/ for more information.
Individual inducted into hall of fame
Laurie Bryant, executive director of the Meat Import Council of America Inc. from 2001 through 2020, was recently inducted into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame.
During his career Bryant’s diplomacy and statesmanship helped build strong bridges between the U.S. meat industry and its international trading partners. He successfully expanded the council’s membership and its standing with U.S. associations and government agencies and with representatives of overseas meat export associations and officials. Bryant’s 20-year involvement with U.S. Cattlemen’s Beef Board included 13 years on its executive committee and holding leadership positions on many working committees.
To qualify for nomination to the Hall of Fame, candidates must have contributed significant innovation, achieved notable business success or otherwise positively affected their organization, institution or larger industry segment. In addition the nominees chosen for induction must have undertaken noteworthy community service or philanthropy during their careers and upon retirement. Visit www.provisioneronline.com/meat-industry-hall-of-fame for more information.
Red Angus eligible for branded-beef
The Red Angus Association of America recently completed negotiations with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the breed’s Live Animals Specification form or GLA Schedule. The result is Red Angus can now be included in Angus-labeled branded beef programs, at the request of each individual brand program.
Red Angus has always been "Angus," and USDA has officially acknowledged that by enabling Red Angus and Red Angus-influenced cattle that meet certain requirements to join black-hided animals in as many Angus beef brands as decide in favor of their inclusion. Both genotypic and phenotypic qualification criteria are contained in the new GLA Live Animal Specification Schedule, which can be viewed on the USDA website. Visit www.RedAngus.org for more information.