Livestock Roundup

Grants help antibiotic-use research
The International Consortium for Antimicrobial Stewardship in Agriculture recently awarded a $191,800 grant to Kansas State University and a $200,000 grant to Texas Tech University to develop management strategies that improve judicious antibiotic use in beef cattle.
Brad White from Kansas State University is using the grant to develop a predictive model that informs metaphylaxis decision-making. White is developing machine-learning predictive models to determine cattle’s bovine respiratory disease risk by combining many sources of information available at the time of feedyard placement. Innovative Livestock Services, Hy-Plains Feedyard, Veterinary Research and Consulting Services and the Beef Alliance are contributing additional funding for a total $391,715 investment.
Kristin Hales from Texas Tech University is using the grant to develop a science-based management strategy that administers metaphalyaxis to only the animals that need treatment. Hales is using a noninvasive handheld infrared device to evaluate the temperature of individual cattle upon arrival at the feedlot. Cattle with high temperatures that are determined to be at risk will be administered metaphylactic treatment. Texas Tech University is contributing additional funding for a total $400,000 investment. Visit foundationfar.org/consortia/international-consortium-for-antimicrobial-stewardship-in-agriculture for more information.
Individuals honored for contributions
Four recipients recently earned awards from the Red Angus Association of America.
• Leonard Wood of Sand Point, Idaho, earned the John V. Robbins Distinguished Service Award, which is presented to Red Angus members who have contributed time and talents to enhance the services provided by the Red Angus Association of America.
• Tom Field, director of the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earned the Industry Service Award, which is reserved for an industry stakeholder or member of the academic community who has helped the Red Angus Association of America achieve excellence in the beef industry.
• Trent Stewart, owner of Central Oregon Livestock Auction and a Superior Livestock representative, earned the Advocate of the Year Award, which is presented to a special Red Angus member or commercial producer who exemplifies passion for the Red Angus breed to producers, industry stakeholders and consumers.
• Shaye Koester of Steele, North Dakota, earned the Outstanding Junior Award.
Visit www.RedAngus.org for more information.